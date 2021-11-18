Top steel firm China Baowu unveils global alliance in emissions effort

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China Baowu Steel Group announced on Thursday the establishment of a global low-carbon metallurgical innovation alliance, in a bid to cut greenhouse emissions in the world's biggest steel producer.

Major miners, competitors and colleges will form part of the alliance, the firm said, adding that it also aimed to set up a low-carbon metallurgical innovation fund to invest 35 million yuan ($5.5 million) in research each year.

($1 = 6.3751 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2115;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.