US Markets

Top stablecoin Tether slashes commercial paper holdings amid crypto gloom

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, said on Friday it had cut its commercial paper holdings by around 58% as part of an earlier commitment to reduce its exposure to riskier assets.

July 1 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, said on Friday it had cut its commercial paper holdings by around 58% as part of an earlier commitment to reduce its exposure to riskier assets.

Stablecoins - a variety of cryptocurrencies designed to keep a steady value - are in sharp focus after the collapse of the TerraUSD token in May.

Usually underpinned by reserves of assets such as the U.S. dollar, gold and government debt, stablecoins are widely used in cryptocurrency trading and Tether is the predominant medium for moving funds between crypto or into regular cash.

Tether's reserves consist of U.S. Treasury bonds and commercial paper, which refers to short-term debt issued by companies.

The token has $8.4 billion of commercial paper and plans to reduce its holdings to $3.5 billion by the end of July, according to a statement. (https://bit.ly/3NzRTWS)

The company aims to reduce its commercial paper holdings to zero, in a bid to address concerns about the quality of assets underpinning its token amid the crypto market meltdown.

Tether had slid below its 1:1 peg to the dollar in May before recovering, a fall that had sent shockwaves across the sector.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular