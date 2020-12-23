Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Porch.com, Butterfly Network, Ouster and More Spicy SPACs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It may be a short week with Christmas just around the corner but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of SPAC merger news to discuss.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) are still hot news as more companies choose mergers with them as a way to go public this year. That continues to hold true into the next to last week of 2020 with four companies announcing SPAC merger plans.

Let’s take a closer look at the latest SPAC merger news from InvestorPlace this week.

No. 1: Porch.com SPAC Merger News

SPAC: PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC)

Private Company: Porch.com

Investors in PTAC stock got good news this week when it was announced that a SPAC merger will take Proch.com public. Follow this link for more details.

No. 2: Butterfly Network SPAC Merger News

SPAC: Longview Capital (NYSE:LGVW)

Private Company: Butterfly Network

This SPAC merger will have Butterfly Network going public in the first quarter of 2021 and trading under the BFLY stock ticker. Interested investors can learn more here.

No. 3: Ouster SPAC News

SPAC: Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)

Private Company: Ouster

Lidar company Ouster is planning to go public in the first half of 2021 thanks to a SPAC merger with CLA. Investors can click this link for all the details.

No. 4: NeuroRx SPAC Merger News

SPAC: Big Rock Partners (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Private Company: NeuroRx

Big Rock Partners will be taking NeuroRx public after sitting on the market since 2017 looking for a SPAC merger target. Those interested can follow this link to learn more.

