Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Innoviz, Arrival, Luminar, View, QuantumScape, Stem and More

Investors keeping tabs on SPAC merger news have had a lot to absorb this week as more companies choose it as a way to go public.

For those that don’t know, SPAC stands for “special purpose acquisition company.” This is a public company that it created for the sole purpose of merging with another company to take it public. This typically has the merged company adopting the previously-private company’s name and changing its stock ticker.

This week’s SPAC merger news has seen a fair few companies choose it as a way to enter the public market.

Let’s take a look at all the latest SPAC merger news from this week below:

Innoviz SPAC Merger

Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO)

11 Things to Know About Potential LiDAR Play CGRO Stock

CGRO stock rocketed higher Friday on rumors Collective Growth will take LiDAR company Innoviz Technologies public. Read More

Arrival SPAC Merger

CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Analyst Call Sends CIIC Stock Soaring

CIIC stock is once again climbing higher ahead of the Arrival SPAC merger. This time, credit goes to TV analyst Jim Cramer. Read More

Luminar SPAC Merger

Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR)

4 Things to Know About the AV Play LAZR Stock

Shares of Luminar began trading Thursday on Wall Street. Here’s a recap. Read More

Stem SPAC Merger

Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK)

Clean Energy Company to Come Public Via STPK Stock

STPK stock got a boost on news that it will take clean energy company Stem public. Read More

GNOG SPAC Merger

Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCA)

LCA Stock: Landcadia Shares Surge on GNOG SPAC Merger Update

Landcadia Holdings progressing with its SPAC merger plans with Golden Nugget Online via a shareholder vote. Read More

Pershing Square SPAC

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH)

PSTH Stock: 13 Things to Know About Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square SPAC

Bill Ackman’s SPAC caught the interest of investors earlier this week even though it’s not set to combine with another company. Read More

View SPAC Merger

CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFII)

13 Things to Know About the CFII SPAC Merger

The dynamic glass company is set to go public in Q1 2021 in a merger that values it at $1.6 billion. Read More

QuantumScape SPAC Merger

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

9 Things to Know About EV Battery Play QS Stock

QuantumScape completed its merger with Kensington Capital earlier this week. Read More

Lion Electric SPAC Merger

Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA)

7 Things to Know About EV Play LEV Stock

The deal values Lion Electric at $1.9 billion and will have it joining the New York Stock Exchange. Read More

