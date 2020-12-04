Top SPAC Merger News This Week: Innoviz, Arrival, Luminar, View, QuantumScape, Stem and More

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Investors keeping tabs on SPAC merger news have had a lot to absorb this week as more companies choose it as a way to go public.
For those that don’t know, SPAC stands for “special purpose acquisition company.” This is a public company that it created for the sole purpose of merging with another company to take it public. This typically has the merged company adopting the previously-private company’s name and changing its stock ticker.
This week’s SPAC merger news has seen a fair few companies choose it as a way to enter the public market.
Let’s take a look at all the latest SPAC merger news from this week below:
Innoviz SPAC Merger
Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO)
11 Things to Know About Potential LiDAR Play CGRO Stock
CGRO stock rocketed higher Friday on rumors Collective Growth will take LiDAR company Innoviz Technologies public. Read More
Arrival SPAC Merger
CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)
Analyst Call Sends CIIC Stock Soaring
CIIC stock is once again climbing higher ahead of the Arrival SPAC merger. This time, credit goes to TV analyst Jim Cramer. Read More
Luminar SPAC Merger
Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR)
4 Things to Know About the AV Play LAZR Stock
Shares of Luminar began trading Thursday on Wall Street. Here’s a recap. Read More
Stem SPAC Merger
Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK)
Clean Energy Company to Come Public Via STPK Stock
STPK stock got a boost on news that it will take clean energy company Stem public. Read More
GNOG SPAC Merger
Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCA)
LCA Stock: Landcadia Shares Surge on GNOG SPAC Merger Update
Landcadia Holdings progressing with its SPAC merger plans with Golden Nugget Online via a shareholder vote. Read More
Pershing Square SPAC
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH)
PSTH Stock: 13 Things to Know About Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square SPAC
Bill Ackman’s SPAC caught the interest of investors earlier this week even though it’s not set to combine with another company. Read More
View SPAC Merger
CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFII)
13 Things to Know About the CFII SPAC Merger
The dynamic glass company is set to go public in Q1 2021 in a merger that values it at $1.6 billion. Read More
QuantumScape SPAC Merger
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)
9 Things to Know About EV Battery Play QS Stock
QuantumScape completed its merger with Kensington Capital earlier this week. Read More
Lion Electric SPAC Merger
Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA)
7 Things to Know About EV Play LEV Stock
The deal values Lion Electric at $1.9 billion and will have it joining the New York Stock Exchange. Read More
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
