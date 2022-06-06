Top Solar Energy Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus Following White House Tariff Waiver

Are These Solar Energy Stocks The Top Stocks To Buy Now?

While looking for the most active stocks to watch in the stock market today, investors could be considering solar energy stocks. For the most part, this would be the case after the latest clean energy industry announcements from the White House. Earlier today, President Joe Biden announced a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels. Sure, the exemption would only account for panels from four Southeast Asian countries. However, seeing as this comes at a time when an investigation is currently freezing imports and stalled projects in the U.S., this would benefit solar firms.

Accordingly, such an upbeat declaration would have investors looking for the top solar stocks to buy now. For one thing, some of the top names in the solar energy space have and continue to press forward. We could look at the likes of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) for instance. Just last month, the company sold its utility-scale solar project development platform in Japan. This would be its solar operations and maintenance (O&M) platform in the region. According to First Solar CEO Mark Widmar, the deal serves to help First Solar focus on “developing, scaling, and selling,” its advanced module tech.

At the same time, solar firms from China are also gaining ground right now. As the Chinese government continues to loosen Covid lockdowns, tech firms like JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) would be in focus. After all, the company is among the largest solar module manufacturers worldwide. Late last month, the company secured a new 600-Megawatt distribution deal with Aldo Solar. Through which, Aldo will be the first in Latin America to distribute Jinko’s N-type ultra-efficiency solar modules. With all this attention on solar stocks now, here are three to consider in the stock market right now.

Solar Energy Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Brightening up our list today, we have SolarEdge Technologies, a solar energy company that invented the intelligent inverter solution. Through this, it has essentially changed the way we harvest and manage power in a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. Its DC-optimized inverter also seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced at the same time. Its business also reaches a broad range of energy market segments like PV, storage, EV charging, and grid services solutions.

On May 25, 2022, the company announced that it has opened Sella 2, a two-gigawatt-hour battery cell and manufacturing facility. Located in the Eumseong Innovation City of Chungcheongbuk-Do, South Korea, Sella 2 is currently producing test cells for certification, with a ramp-up expected during the second half of 2022. Once it is fully operational, Sella 2 will allow the company to have its own supply of lithium-ion batteries and the infrastructure to develop new battery cell chemistries and technologies. Furthermore, the facility will be able to scale its battery cell capacity in the future to support the growing needs for storage solutions offered by the company.

In mid-May, the company announced the European launch of SolarEdge Home, a portfolio of home energy management products and solutions, at Intersolar 2022 in Munich. SolarEdge Chief Executive Officer, Zivi Lando, had this to say, “We developed a full system that enables both harvesting more energy from the sun and energy independence for homeowners. We believe that smart energy management is increasingly important as electricity costs and consumption continue to grow. Innovative solutions that can interconnect multiple energy sources, consumption loads, and battery storage are key to future energy independence and sustainable living.” With that in mind, is SEDG stock a buy?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Sunrun Inc.

Sunrun is a leading home solar and battery storage company. Today, its innovative home battery solution continues to bring affordable, resilient, and reliable energy to its clients. The company has over 600,000 customers and has its services available across 22 states in the U.S. Through its network, the company integrates solar, storage, electrification, and virtual power plants into a smart solution for homes and communities.

On May 4, 2022, the company reported its first-quarter financials for 2022. Diving in, solar energy capacity that was installed in the first quarter grew by 27% year-over-year, exceeding guidance. It also reported strong customer order trends that increased 39% year-over-year and a net addition of 29,463 customers in the quarter. Total revenue also increased to $495 million for the quarter, an upside of 48% year-over-year. The company says that it continues to see tremendous growth across its business, as it successfully implemented meaningful pricing changes to offset higher material and capital costs.

Sunrun has also installed over 37,000 solar and battery systems nationwide and offers homeowners the ability to power through multi-day outages with clean and reliable home energy. It also recently announced the solar installation for renters in San Jose, California. It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new solar installation serving 70 rental homes in the city. All things considered, is RUN stock worth adding to your portfolio right now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

SunPower Corporation

Last but not least, we will be taking a look at SunPower Corporation. In brief, SunPower is a leading provider of solar, storage, and energy solutions in North America. Through its portfolio, the company primarily offers solar and storage services to consumers. Simply put, the company mostly caters to homeowners looking to transition toward relying more on clean energy at home.

Similar to its peers, SPWR stock is now gaining by over 8% at the opening bell today. Broad-based industry tailwinds aside, the company also remains as busy as ever-expanding its overall reach. As of May 12, last month, SunPower is actively working with IKEA U.S. Through their current collaboration, the duo are aiming to make solar energy more accessible to consumers. In detail, U.S. members of the IKEA Family loyalty program can now purchase SunPower’s home solar offerings. According to the press release, the Home Solar with IKEA solutions will be available in select California markets this fall.

Not to mention, the company also had a strong first fiscal quarter. Providing a brief overview of the company’s performance is CEO Peter Faricy. He starts by saying, “SunPower delivered strong first-quarter results, driven by a record $336 million non-GAAP residential revenue, representing 41% growth year-over-year.” Faricy cites accelerating demand as a key growth driver for both the previous and current quarters. With a record backlog and pipeline for new homes, this would be apparent. After considering all this, would SPWR stock make your list of best solar stocks to buy right now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

