Top Singapore developer's shares halted ahead of announcement

Adds details on Capitaland's deals

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Singapore's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd CATL.SI were halted on Monday morning ahead of the release of an announcement, according to a stock exchange filing.

Trading in units of its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs), Ascott Residence Trust ASCO.SI, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust CMLT.SI, Ascendas AEMN.SI, CapitaLand China Trust CAPA.SI and Ascendas India Trust AINT.SI was also halted.

CapitaLand, which is just over 51% owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, has a market value of S$17.4 billion ($13 billion). The halted CapitaLand units have a total market value of S$33.6 billion.

"CapitaLand has been looking to integrate its REITs to boost scale. The current environment could be a good time to bring all of these together," said one source familiar with REIT M&A.

CapitaLand, which posted its first annual loss in nearly two decades in 2020, and other developers have been facing a challenging operating environment due to the pandemic.

Singapore's REIT sector has seen a string of consolidation deals over the past two years.

In 2019, CapitaLand completed an S$11 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Temasek's shares in Ascendas-Singbridge, which owns logistics and industrial assets, in a deal that created Asia's largest real estate investment manager.

($1 = 1.3432 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)

