Top Ships (TOPS) Price Target Increased by 1100.00% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been revised to 36.72 / share. This is an increase of 1,100.00% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 445.62% from the latest reported closing price of 6.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Top Ships. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOPS is 0.00%, an increase of 151.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.76% to 246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hrt Financial holds 77K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 36K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 24K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

Cetera Advisors holds 24K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 33.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOPS by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 22K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 154.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOPS by 81.07% over the last quarter.

