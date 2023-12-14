TOP Ships To Repurchase $4 Mln Common Stock; Gains In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - TOP Ships Inc. (TOPS) Thursday announced a share repurchase program where it will buy back up to $4 million of its outstanding common shares representing around 5.2 percent of the company's market capitalization as of December 13.

Following this news, shares of TOP Ships are trading around 8% in pre-market on the Nasdaq.

The duration of the repurchase program will be three months and effective immediately. In pre-market activity, TOP Ships shares are trading at $17.95, up 7.55% on the Nasdaq.

