News & Insights

Markets
TOPS

TOP Ships To Repurchase $4 Mln Common Stock; Gains In Pre-market

December 14, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TOP Ships Inc. (TOPS) Thursday announced a share repurchase program where it will buy back up to $4 million of its outstanding common shares representing around 5.2 percent of the company's market capitalization as of December 13.

Following this news, shares of TOP Ships are trading around 8% in pre-market on the Nasdaq.

The duration of the repurchase program will be three months and effective immediately. In pre-market activity, TOP Ships shares are trading at $17.95, up 7.55% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.