Top Ships Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TOPS) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. On 31 December 2020, the US$63m market-cap company posted a loss of US$29m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Top Ships' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Top Ships is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Oil and Gas analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$7.5m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 117% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Top Ships' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Top Ships currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Top Ships' case is 78%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

