Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Top Ships Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TOPS) future prospects. Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The US$35m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$29m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$20m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Top Ships' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Top Ships, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$27m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 63% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:TOPS Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Top Ships given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Top Ships is its debt-to-equity ratio of 124%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

