Top Ships Inc. Announces $5.8M Equity Sale

Top Ships (TOPS) has released an update.

Top Ships Inc. has entered into an agreement with Maxim Group LLC to sell up to $5.8 million of its common shares. The shares are currently unissued and will be offered under a registration statement that has been declared effective by the SEC as of September 13, 2022. This move is aimed at raising capital through the equity distribution agreement, leveraging the company’s compliance with all requisite SEC regulations.

