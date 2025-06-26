TOP Ships Inc. Announces Approval for Rubico Inc. Nasdaq Listing and Spin-Off of Tanker Vessels

TOP Ships announces Rubico's Nasdaq listing approval and effective spin-off registration, expected to distribute shares in July 2025.

TOP Ships Inc. announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Rubico Inc.'s application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with trading expected to begin after the distribution of shares to TOP Ships' security holders in July 2025. This distribution will follow the planned spin-off of two of TOP Ships' vessels, the M/T Eco Malibu and M/T Eco West Coast, to Rubico. Shareholders as of June 16, 2025, will receive shares of Rubico on a pro-rata basis. The registration statement detailing the spin-off is available through the SEC. TOP Ships focuses on operating modern, fuel-efficient tanker vessels.

Potential Positives

The SEC has declared effective the registration statement for Rubico's spin-off, facilitating its transition to a standalone public company.

Rubico’s common shares are set to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, potentially increasing visibility and access to capital.

TOP Ships plans to distribute 100% of Rubico's shares pro rata to its securityholders, which may enhance shareholder value and engagement.

Potential Negatives

The spin-off of Rubico may indicate that TOP Ships is strategically divesting parts of its operations, which could raise concerns about the company's focus and long-term growth potential.

The successful distribution of shares in Rubico could lead to market pressure on TOP Ships’ share price as investors adjust their holdings in light of the new entity.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements highlights potential uncertainties, suggesting that investors should be wary of overly optimistic expectations.

FAQ

What is the latest announcement from TOP Ships Inc.?

TOP Ships has announced the approval for Rubico Inc. to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

When will Rubico shares be distributed to TOP Ships securityholders?

The distribution of Rubico common shares is expected to occur within July 2025.

What is the ticker symbol for Rubico on the Nasdaq?

Rubico common shares will trade under the ticker symbol "RUBI" on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

What vessels are involved in the spin-off to Rubico?

The spin-off includes the M/T Eco Malibu and M/T Eco West Coast, both fuel-efficient Suezmax tankers.

Where can I find more information about the registration statement for Rubico?

A detailed description of the terms of the spin-off is available in Rubico's registration statement on Form 20-F at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company” or “TOP Ships”) (NYSE American: TOPS), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel-efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that the application of Rubico Inc. (“Rubico”), to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market has been approved. In addition, the registration statement on Form 20-F filed by Rubico in connection with its spin-off from Top Ships Inc has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The distribution of Rubico common shares to securityholders of TOP Ships is expected to be made within July 2025. TOP Ships will announce the distribution date via a future press release.





Rubico common shares are expected to commence trading on a standalone basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market on the first trading day after the date of distribution, under the ticker “RUBI”.





As previously announced, TOP Ships intends through Rubico to effect a spin-off of two of its vessels, the M/T Eco Malibu and M/T Eco West Coast, each a modern, high specification, scrubber-fitted and fuel-efficient 157,000 dwt Suezmax tanker. As part of the spin-off transaction, TOP Ships intends to distribute 100% of the common shares of Rubico pro rata to its securityholders of record as of June 16, 2025.





Rubico has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the SEC, which includes a more detailed description of the terms of the spin-off. A copy of the registration statement on Form 20-F is available at www.sec.gov.







About TOP Ships Inc.







TOP Ships Inc. is an international owner and operator of ocean-going vessels focusing on modern, fuel-efficient eco tanker vessels transporting crude oil, petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the proposed spin-off and the prospects and strategies of TOP Ships and Rubico following the spin-off, the valuation of the shares of Rubico and TOP Ships following the spin-off, and the listing of Rubico’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records, and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.







For further information please contact:







Alexandros Tsirikos





Chief Financial Officer





TOP Ships Inc.





Tel: +30 210 812 8107





Email: atsirikos@topships.org



