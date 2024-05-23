News & Insights

Top Shelf’s Successful $10M Institutional Fundraise

May 23, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd has announced the completion of the institutional part of its 2 for 3 entitlement offer, raising approximately $10 million and issuing around 100 million new shares at $0.10 each. The offer saw a strong take-up rate of 86% from existing shareholders and will resume normal trading post-offer. A retail component is set to raise an additional $2.3 million, with the offer opening to eligible shareholders at the same price and ratio as the institutional offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

