Top Shelf’s Successful $10M Institutional Fundraise

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd has announced the completion of the institutional part of its 2 for 3 entitlement offer, raising approximately $10 million and issuing around 100 million new shares at $0.10 each. The offer saw a strong take-up rate of 86% from existing shareholders and will resume normal trading post-offer. A retail component is set to raise an additional $2.3 million, with the offer opening to eligible shareholders at the same price and ratio as the institutional offer.

