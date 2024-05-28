Top Shelf’s New Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. has announced an Entitlement Offer, proposing up to 69,600,000 Attaching Options for certain eligible participants. The company emphasizes the importance of the accompanying Prospectus, which outlines the offer details, potential impacts on the company, associated risks, and further pertinent information. Shareholders are advised to thoroughly review the Prospectus and seek professional advice to fully understand the implications of the offer.

