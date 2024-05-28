Top Shelf Moves to Quote 100M+ Shares on ASX

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of a significant number of new securities on the ASX, with over 100 million ordinary shares to be officially quoted on May 30, 2024. This move indicates a substantial new development for the company, potentially signaling growth or new strategic directions.

