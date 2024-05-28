Top Shelf Launches Share Entitlement Offer

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. announces a significant opportunity for shareholders with a 2 for 3 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, setting the price for new ordinary shares at A$0.10 each. Shareholders must take note that the Retail Entitlement Offer will close at 5.00pm (AEST) on 17 June 2024. The offer details and steps for application are provided in the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet, which requires prompt and careful review.

For further insights into AU:TSI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.