Top Shelf Launches Equity Exposure Offer

May 28, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. has launched an offering to raise $13.9 million, providing existing shareholders with the opportunity to obtain free-attaching options for additional shares. These options, available until July 2027, aim to meet the investment goals of clients seeking equity exposure at a predetermined price and are designed for those with the financial capability and risk tolerance for speculative investments. The options also offer the flexibility to sell on the ASX, although market liquidity cannot be guaranteed.

