Top Shelf International to Host Virtual AGM in 2024

October 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 29, 2024, allowing shareholders to attend and participate online. The meeting will cover crucial resolutions impacting the company, and shareholders registered by November 27 are entitled to vote. This virtual format ensures accessibility and convenience for all shareholders.

