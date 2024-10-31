Top Shelf International Faces Financial Challenges Amid Growth

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd, a leading premium spirits company in Australia, is navigating financial challenges with a voluntary suspension of trading as it addresses debt and funding issues. Despite a $2.6 million EBITDA loss in Q1 FY25, the company shows signs of recovery with improved sales volumes and new product developments. The company is also exploring financing options, while dealing with an outstanding excise debt with the ATO.

