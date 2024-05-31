Top Shelf International Announces New Share Rights

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of new share rights set to expire on May 31, 2029, with various exercise prices ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. The company, identified by ASX issuer code TSI and ACN 164175535, will issue a total of 829,341 unquoted equity securities on May 31, 2024. This strategic move could indicate future growth opportunities for investors and stakeholders of Top Shelf International Holdings.

