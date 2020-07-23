Top shareholder Valmet mum on increasing Neles stake

By acquiring Neles, Alfa Laval is seeking to boost its presence in the industrial flow control market.

Neles' board has recommended the takeover offer but under Finnish law shareholders with more than a 10% stake can block a full takeover.

"Valmet's goal is to have an active long-term role in the development of Neles," Laine said in Valmet's second-quarter earnings report published on Thursday.

"We want to participate in developing Neles in the long term, and that's why, as a Neles shareholder, Valmet does not consider the Alfa Laval offer to be beneficial for Neles," Laine said.

Valmet raised its stake to 15.5% by buying shares on the market when the price was above the 11.50 euros per share offer.

"We buy shares when we see that it's beneficial for Valmet," Laine said during the analysts' call. "That's how we have analysed the situation."

Neles, whose valves are used in industries ranging from oil and gas to pulp and paper, became an independent company just three weeks ago when its parent Metso's 2019 deal to merge its bigger minerals technology unit with Outotec was finalised.

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

