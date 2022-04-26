US Markets
Top Senate Democrat hopes Twitter does not become a darker place under Musk

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he hoped Twitter TWTR.N did not become a darker place under the ownership of Elon Musk.

"In many ways Twitter has been a dark dark place. I hope it doesn't get any darker," Schumer told reporters when asked about Musk's purchase of the social media company.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

