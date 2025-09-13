Top Safe-Haven Investments During a Crypto Market Slump

A cryptocurrency downturn triggers immediate concerns about safety and long-term growth, making asset selection very important during that period. When prices fall suddenly, investors often quickly shift their money into safer coins like bitcoin and ethereum. Many also move from risky assets to stablecoins or even outside of crypto, hoping to avoid bigger losses, per Reuters.

Explore More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Read Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

According to Nic Puckrin, founder of Coin Bureau and seasoned crypto analyst, it pays to know which investments are built to last so you can make decisions you feel good about. So where do you put your money during the crypto downturn? Here’s what experts say.

Most Stable Assets To Own During a Crypto Downturn

During tumultuous periods, investors are advised to seek out assets known for relative stability and liquidity. Puckrin said, “bitcoin and ethereum remain the most resilient in the space; they’re the most liquid and widely held, plus they have institutional participation, which lends a degree of stability relative to altcoins.”

Additionally, regulated stablecoins like USDC and tokenized treasuries have gained popularity as low-volatility, yield-generating vehicles. Stablecoins act as a haven for de-risking without leaving the crypto space entirely.

Barbara Corcoran: This Is the Only Investment I’ll ‘Never Sell’

Non-Crypto Investments That Do Best

A core principle of risk management is diversification beyond crypto during downturns. Puckrin suggested corporate bonds and certain segments of real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer income and capital preservation in a low-growth environment, among the likes of dividend-paying stocks. REITs and corporate bonds have shown historical resilience and provide regular income, according to Invesco.

Furthermore, gold has long been seen as a hedge against inflation and currency risk, and continues to play a role because of its low correlation with digital assets.

Best Sectors for Risk-Return Inside Crypto

“Days of buying random altcoins on hype alone are long dead and gone,” Puckrin said. “Right now, it’s cash flow and real users that matter.”

Diversifying into emerging blockchain sectors is a proven way to access growth while managing risk. For example, DePIN projects devoted to physical infrastructure like telecom or energy have shown promise, supported by real-world revenue even during downturns.

For effective diversification, professional research by XBTO proposed a “core-satellite model.” This model suggests “60% core blue-chips like bitcoin and ethereum, 30% satellite diversifiers including DeFi, Layer 2s, early-stage narratives, and 10% stablecoins and tokenized yield products.

Passive Income Strategies in a Bear Market

Passive income remains alluring, but must be approached with caution when markets are bearish. Sometimes, there is a danger in excessive yield chasing, as higher returns often mask greater risks. For example, staking on major platforms such as ethereum delivers consistent (if moderate) returns, though users must remain aware of technical and custodial risks.

According to Puckrin, “On-chain, staking looks like a relatively safer option, particularly native staking on ethereum. But if you’re outsourcing to DeFi or third-party, don’t forget the risks. Slashing, custodial failure and bugs in the code can wipe out gains in a heartbeat.”

Meanwhile, alternative vehicles such as options-based hedging or inverse ETFs have demonstrated resilience during recent market corrections. Outside crypto, classic income generators such as high-quality REITs or short-term treasuries remain vital for managing risk.

Risk Management in Times of High Volatility

Weathering volatility is a test of both principles and nerves. Puckrin summed up the challenge: “Don’t overexpose, diversify wisely and manage your expectations. Volatility and the crypto market share the same coded DNA. If you’re not sleeping well at night, you’ve likely taken on too much risk…or too many meme coins into your portfolio.”

It’s important to understand each asset’s risk and maintain a balanced allocation blending top crypto, selective altcoins and non-correlated traditional assets like cash and gold.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top Safe-Haven Investments During a Crypto Market Slump

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.