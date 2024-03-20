Top S.Korean refiners add to April spot diesel supply in Asia as more offers emerge

By Trixie Yap

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Top South Korean refiners are placing additional spot April supplies in the market following the issuance of more sale tenders after concluding several in the past week, according to tender documents seen by Reuters and several trade sources on Thursday.

Both GS Caltex and SK Energy, a subsidiary of SK Innovation 096770.KS, offered at least five more 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes for second-half April loading, after selling at least 11 spot cargoes since the start of last week at discounts of more than $1 a barrel, the sources added.

If successful, the total number of spot cargoes sold by South Korean refiners will likely hit 16, similar to February-loading volumes.

This ready spot supply from South Korea could balance out the possible decline in April China-origin exports to below 1 million metric tons and place a ceiling on refining margins in the near term, two of the sources said.

Refining margins for March have averaged at $21 a barrel, down from last month's $24.60 a barrel, LSEG pricing data showed on Thursday.

The increase in spot offers after a slight recovery in refinery runs there after a portion of refinery and derivative unit planned maintenance ends, one of the two sources said.

GS Caltex is offering two more 300,000-barrel 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes loading April 23-27 and April 25-29 via a sales tender that closes on March 22 with same-day validity.

Meanwhile, SK Energy is offering three more cargoes loading April 16-18, 18-20 and 23-25 via a spot tender that closes on March 21. The refiner had also sold one April 22-24 loading cargo on March 20, one of the sources added.

There could be a chance for these cargoes to shipped together in a larger-sized vessel to the West for cost savings, though the destinations remain unclear, one of them said.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

