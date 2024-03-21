Top S.Korean refiners add to April spot diesel supply in Asia

By Trixie Yap

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Top South Korean refiners' spot diesel sale volumes are slated to hit a six-month high following the issuance of more tenders after sales last week, according to tender documents seen by Reuters and trade sources on Thursday.

GS Caltex, SK Energy, a subsidiary of SK Innovation 096770.KS, and Hyundai Oilbank offered at least six more 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes for second-half April loading, the sources said.

This comes after the sale of 11 spot cargoes since the start of last week at discounts of more than $1 a barrel.

If successful, the total number of spot cargoes sold by South Korean refiners will likely hit 17, a level last seen in September last year for October-loading spot cargoes.

This ready spot supply from South Korea could balance out the possible decline in April China-origin exports to below 1 million metric tons and place a ceiling on refining margins in the near term, two of the sources said.

Refining margins for March have averaged at $21 a barrel, down from last month's $24.60 a barrel, LSEG data showed on Thursday.

The increase in spot offers follows a slight recovery in refinery runs after a portion of refinery and derivative units' planned maintenance ends, one of the sources said.

GS Caltex is offering two more 300,000-barrel 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes loading April 23-27 and April 25-29 via a sales tender that closes on March 22 with same-day validity.

Meanwhile, SK Energy is offering three more cargoes loading April 16-18, 18-20 and 23-25 via a spot tender that closes later in the day. The refiner also sold one April 22-24 loading cargo on March 20, one of the sources added.

Hyundai Oilbank also joined in, offering a 450,000-barrel 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargo loading April 26-30 via a spot tender that closes later in the day.

There could be a chance for these cargoes to be shipped together in a larger-sized vessel to the West for cost savings, though the destinations remain unclear, one of the sources said.

