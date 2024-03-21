News & Insights

Top S.Korean refiners add to April spot diesel supply in Asia

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

March 21, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

By Trixie Yap

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Top South Korean refiners' spot diesel sale volumes are slated to hit a six-month high following the issuance of more tenders after sales last week, according to tender documents seen by Reuters and trade sources on Thursday.

GS Caltex, SK Energy, a subsidiary of SK Innovation 096770.KS, and Hyundai Oilbank offered at least six more 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes for second-half April loading, the sources said.

This comes after the sale of 11 spot cargoes since the start of last week at discounts of more than $1 a barrel.

If successful, the total number of spot cargoes sold by South Korean refiners will likely hit 17, a level last seen in September last year for October-loading spot cargoes.

This ready spot supply from South Korea could balance out the possible decline in April China-origin exports to below 1 million metric tons and place a ceiling on refining margins in the near term, two of the sources said.

Refining margins for March have averaged at $21 a barrel, down from last month's $24.60 a barrel, LSEG data showed on Thursday.

The increase in spot offers follows a slight recovery in refinery runs after a portion of refinery and derivative units' planned maintenance ends, one of the sources said.

GS Caltex is offering two more 300,000-barrel 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes loading April 23-27 and April 25-29 via a sales tender that closes on March 22 with same-day validity.

Meanwhile, SK Energy is offering three more cargoes loading April 16-18, 18-20 and 23-25 via a spot tender that closes later in the day. The refiner also sold one April 22-24 loading cargo on March 20, one of the sources added.

Hyundai Oilbank also joined in, offering a 450,000-barrel 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargo loading April 26-30 via a spot tender that closes later in the day.

There could be a chance for these cargoes to be shipped together in a larger-sized vessel to the West for cost savings, though the destinations remain unclear, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.