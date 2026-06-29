Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, BlackRock & Salesforce

Monday, June 29, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), as well as a micro-cap stock The Cato Corp. (CATO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Looking Forward to Holiday-Shortened "Jobs Week"



Today's Featured Research Reports



UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+37.6% vs. +28.1%). The company has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Optum remains a key growth driver through its pharmacy services, technology integration, and government solutions.



A strong market position and ongoing expansion initiatives, combined with rising healthcare demand, support sustained long-term growth. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, supporting margins despite headwinds from government programs. Robust cash generation supports shareholder returns and financial flexibility. In Q1 2026, it paid $2 billion in dividends.



However, rising medical costs continue to pressure margins, reflected in an elevated MCR despite recent improvement, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. It is currently overvalued compared with the industry. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the shares.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Shares of BlackRock have declined -7.3% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry’s decline of -14.5%. The company’s elevated operating expenses may hurt the bottom line. Additionally, the company’s significant reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions and diverse regulatory environments.



Nevertheless, BlackRock has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic acquisitions, aimed at strengthening presence in lucrative alternatives and private equity assets, alongside product diversification efforts, will keep supporting the top line and assets under management (AUM) growth, going forward.



BlackRock’s continued focus on the active equity business is impressive. A solid balance sheet, alongside earnings strength, will keep capital distributions sustainable.



(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)



Salesforce’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (-40.8% vs. -23.4%). The company’s enterprise spending remains sensitive to macro swings, competition in CRM and AI workflows is intense, and debt-funded repurchases have lifted leverage and interest expense. The Zacks analyst view the setup as balanced.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is extending its CRM franchise by embedding Agentforce across Customer 360 and deepening the data layer through Informatica, which is supporting subscription growth and backlog. Usage indicators, including rising tokens processed and agentic work delivered, suggest customers are moving beyond early pilots.



Salesforce expects revenue growth to pick up in the second half of fiscal 2027 as Sales, Service, Slack, Agentforce and Data 360 adoption broadens. Salesforce is returning amounts of capital through an accelerated share repurchase while still generating cash flow to fund product investment.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Shares of Cato have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past year (+13.6% vs. +11.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $66.66 million has seen meaningful earnings recovery in its Q1 FY26 results, despite modest sales growth. Gross margin expanded on lower merchandise and freight costs, aided by tariff refunds, while disciplined SG&A management and lower depreciation drove a sharp increase in profitability.



The company’s debt-free balance sheet, $81 million in liquidity, stronger operating cash flow and ample credit availability provide flexibility to fund store investments, shareholder returns and navigate a challenging retail environment. Ongoing share repurchases further supports shareholder value.



However, inflation-driven pressure on discretionary spending limits pricing power, while a shrinking store base constrains long-term revenue growth. Elevated lease obligations and rising inventory increase earnings sensitivity if demand weakens.



(You can read the full research report on Cato here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Block, Inc. (XYZ), Celestica Inc. (CLS) and Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

UnitedHealth (UNH) Rides On Solid Optum Business, Rising Costs Hurt



Buyouts, Robust AUM Growth to Aid BlackRock (BLK) Amid Cost Woes



Salesforce (CRM) Benefits From Agentforce Adoption



Featured Reports

Block (XYZ) to Aid From Expanding Ecosystem & Innovations

Per the Zacks analyst, Block gains from expanding Cash App engagement, increasing Square merchant adoption, new product innovations, AI-driven tools and ecosystem network effects.

Carnival (CCL) Banks on Booking Improvements, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival is likely to benefit from solid demand, robust booking volumes and destination strategy. However, increased cruise costs and geopolitical uncertainty are concerns.

Investments & Renewable Energy Focus Aid Edison International (EIX)

According to the Zacks analyst, Edison International aims to invest $38-$41 billion through 2030, which should further strengthen its operations and expand its renewable portfolio.

Acuity (AYI) Benefits From AIS Momentum Amid Cost Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Acuity benefits from AIS expansion, product innovation and cost discipline. However, weak ABL sales, tariff uncertainty and input cost inflation remain concerns.

Nektar (NKTR) Banks on Lead Pipeline Candidate Rezpeg Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Nektar is making progress with rezpeg, which is being developed for autoimmune diseases and offers significant opportunity. Stiff competition in the target market is a concern.

Upbound (UPBD) Gains From Acima and Brigit Growth Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, Acima's disciplined digital expansion and Brigit's subscription-driven growth are expected to enhance Upbound's monetization opportunities and expand its customer reach.

Expanding PEO Market Benefits Insperity (NSP) Amid High Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, the growing global professional employer organization (PEO) market and shareholder-friendly policies drive Insperity's growth, though stiff competition remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Celestica (CLS) Rides on Solid Demand for AI Data Center Hardware

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for AI-driven data center hardware, including servers and networking solutions, is likely to drive Celestica's top line. AI integration remains a tailwind.

F5 (FFIV) Rides on Firm Growth in the Software Business

Per the Zacks analyst, F5 benefits from strong growth in software, driven by the solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings.

Delek US (DK) Benefits From Permian Strength and Logistics Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that Delek US benefits from Permian-linked refining, strong logistics growth, cash synergies and expanding gathering systems, supporting higher earnings potential.

New Downgrades

Higher Material Costs, Slower Demand Ail Winnebago (WGO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Winnebago continues to face higher material and manufacturing costs across its businesses, particularly in Towables and Marine. Also, slower demand remains a concern.

Soft Bookings Scenario, Rival Pressure Concerns ICON (ICLR)

The Zacks analyst is worried over ICON's revenue outlook for 2026, reflecting the weak bookings environment through Q3 2025 and elevated cancellations. Stiff rivalry from global CROs is also a worry.

Inspire Medical (INSP) Grapples With Reimbursement & WISeR challenges

As per Zacks Analyst, Inspire Medical faces growth pressure from reimbursement uncertainty, the WISeR prior authorization program and rising competition from neurostimulation and GLP-1 therapies.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.