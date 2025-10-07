Top Research Reports for Tesla, UnitedHealth & Shopify

Tuesday, October 7, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), as well as a micro-cap stock Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Do AI Trees Grow to the Sky?



Today's Featured Research Reports



Tesla’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+85.4% vs. +72.9%). The company’s EV sales are feeling the heat from rising global competition. After recording its first-ever annual decline in deliveries in 2024, the slump has continued into 2025, with drops in both the first and second quarters.



Automotive margins are shrinking, and operating expenses are rising. Discouragingly, Musk expects the upcoming quarters to be rough. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit remains a core strength, and the Supercharger network continues to expand.



Tesla has also launched its robotaxi service, though early reactions have been mixed. But the company believes that it holds significant cost and scalability advantages. If Tesla can deliver on its promises, this could be a major growth driver. Until then, caution is key.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Shares of UnitedHealth have underperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (-37% vs. -31.3%). The company is facing persistent cost pressures, higher medical utilization, and an elevated debt burden threatening near-term margin stability. The Zacks analyst expects the MCR to increase to 89.4% in 2025. Its trimmed 2025 earnings outlook, coupled with a premium valuation and ongoing regulatory scrutiny, adds to investor caution.



Also, operations of Optum Rx will likely take a hit from the current administration's policies on PBMs. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance. Nevertheless, UnitedHealth continues to benefit from balanced growth across both its segments, supported by rising healthcare demand and disciplined execution.



Consistent revenue gains, strong commercial enrollment and resilient cash flows highlight its scale advantage and diversified business mix. Optum’s expanding technology and value-based care operations further enhance long-term growth visibility.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Shopify’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+99.2% vs. +51%). The company prospect is benefiting from an expanding merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop along with Shop Pay solutions are helping SHOP win merchants regularly.



Shopify’s investment in AI-driven tools, such as Catalog, Universal Cart, and Sidekick, is helping merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations. Shopify’s expanding international footprint with strong growth in Europe is a key catalyst. A rich partner base is helping SHOP expand its merchant base. Strong free cash flow margin reflects solid liquidity.



However, Shopify faces gross margin pressure due to higher hosting costs, the three-month paid trial program, and the expanded PayPal partnership, which carries lower margins. Higher operating expenses are expected to hurt operating profit.



(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)



Shares of Waterstone Financial have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry over the past year (+14.9% vs. +10.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $285.60 million demonstrates earnings resilience with 35.2% YoY net income growth in Q2 2025, despite mortgage banking headwinds. Improved ROA (1.39%) and ROE (9.04%) highlight enhanced profitability, driven by cost discipline and operational efficiency.



The Community Banking segment delivered robust income growth via reduced compensation and occupancy costs, offsetting margin compression from deposit pricing. A sustained 15 cents dividend underscores capital strength and shareholder focus. Credit quality remains stable, with minimal provisioning needs and improved residential loan performance.



However, mortgage banking remains a drag with declining originations, shrinking margins and weak operating leverage. Persistent unrealized securities losses ($20.5 million) and rising CRE non-accruals introduce valuation and credit risks. Shares trade below peers at 0.83x P/B and 13.39x P/E.



(You can read the full research report on Waterstone Financial here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), Entergy Corp. (ETR) and Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Charging Business to Aid Tesla (TSLA) Amid Declining Vehicle Sales



UnitedHealth (UNH) Gains From Optum Growth & Commercial Members



Growing Merchant Base and Innovative Tools Aid Shopify (SHOP)



Featured Reports

Investments to Benefit Entergy (ETR), Poor Financials Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Entergy's solid investments are expected to boost its grid upgrades and customer reliability. Yet its deteriorating financial ratios implies its poor financial position.

Carnival (CCL) Banks on Booking Improvements Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival benefits from solid demand, robust booking volumes and the destination strategy. However, elevated operating costs are a concern.

Systematic Investments Aid Ameren (AEE) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameren makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

Loan Growth Aid Regions Financial (RF), Rising Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Regions Financial's solid loan pipeline and growth in commercial and real estate lending support its financials. Yet, rising operating expenses may weigh on profitability.

FLEX Thrives on Cloud, Data Center Demand Amid Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Flex is aggressively moving into the high-growth data center market with strength across its cloud and power portfolios. Weak macro backdrop and evolving trade policy are woes.

Deep Domain Expertise Aids Gartner (IT), Competition High

Per the Zacks analysts, Gartner's domain expertise is key to providing insights and decision support solutions for an informed decision-making process. Rising competition is an overhang.

Campbell's (CPB) Snacks Unit Improve as Key Brands Gain Share

Campbell's Snacks segment showed signs of stabilization in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with brands like Milano, Kettle, and Snack Factory gaining share. Segment sales rose 2% year over year.

New Upgrades

Cheniere (LNG) to Gain From Long-Term SPA with JERA

The Zacks analyst believes that Cheniere's long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Japan's JERA through 2050 will mitigate commodity price volatility and ensure increased profitability.

Leadership in Dialysis Market Bodes Well For Fresenius Medical (FMS)

Per the Zacks analyst, leadership in the dialysis market positions Fresenius Medical to drive gain amid rising incidence of kidney disease. Home dialysis and digital health boost prospect further.

Solid Comps Run to Fuel Urban Outfitters' (URBN) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Urban Outfitters' commitment to improving comps, supported by product expansion and effective marketing, bodes well. Comps in retail segment rose 5.6% during Q2 fiscal 2026.

New Downgrades

Agios' (AGIO) Sole Dependence on Pyrukynd A Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, Agios is highly dependent on its sole marketed drug, Pyrukynd, to drive sales. Other than Pyrukynd, the company's pipeline drugs are still in early -stage development.

Consumer and Professional Products Unit Hurts Griffon (GFF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Griffon is struggling with the poor performance of the Consumer and Professional Products unit due to reduced consumer demand across most regions, except Australia.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Hurt by Soft Las Vegas Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Caesars Entertainment is facing headwinds stemming from high operating expenses, soft Las Vegas demand, severe weather and construction-related disruptions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.