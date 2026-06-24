Top Research Reports for Shell, Novo Nordisk & SAP

Wednesday, June 24, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Shell plc (SHEL), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and SAP SE (SAP), as well as two micro-cap stocks Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) and Vaso Corp. (VASO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Micron Reports After the Close, Home Sales After the Open



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Shell have gained +16.7% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +33.7%. The company benefits from its diversified upstream, LNG, refining, chemicals, marketing and trading operations, which help stabilize earnings during commodity and geopolitical volatility.



Shell’s strong LNG portfolio, supported by LNG Canada, Qatar exposure and the ARC acquisition, strengthens long-term production growth and cash flow potential. Share buybacks, dividend hikes, cost reductions and a solid balance sheet further support shareholder returns.



However, Middle East disruptions, including outages in Qatar, expose Shell to geopolitical risks, while weak chemical margins, rising capital spending, working capital volatility, dependence on trading gains and stricter environmental regulations could pressure profitability and free cash flow. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Novo Nordisk’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-27.7% vs.+30%). The company’s weak 2026 guidance suggests poor underlying momentum, as rising competition, pricing pressure and higher spending offset GLP-1 growth, dampening hopes of a near-term turnaround.



Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide drugs for obesity and diabetes are still driving growth through modest demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales. Higher-dose Wegovy is approved in the EU and the United States, which is a positive.



Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill secured FDA approval for obesity and has already surpassed 3 million prescriptions since launch. The Wegovy pill is also currently under review in the EU. The Ozempic pill has also received FDA approval and has been launched in the U.S. market for diabetes. Partnership with OpenAI to boost drug discovery is a positive.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



Shares of SAP have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-47.6% vs.-26.2%). The Middle East conflict and broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remain headwinds for the company. Despite these risks, it reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including 23-25% cloud revenue growth at cc to €25.8-€26.2 billion. Software support revenue is likely to decline faster as more customers shift to the cloud.



Nevertheless, SAP’s performance hinges on its high-growth cloud business, expanding margins, AI-driven differentiation and strong capital returns. Public cloud orders are gaining momentum, making up a major chunk of its quarterly volume, while SAP continued to gain market share against best-of-breed software vendors.



SAP expects AI-driven consumption models to lead cloud revenue growth by 2030. Rapid uptake of Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions is aiding sales while SAP Business AI, Business Data Cloud and Sovereign Cloud are gaining solid traction.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Rave Restaurant’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+31.1% vs. -5.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $46.47 million has its investment thesis centered on Pizza Inn’s value-oriented positioning, which aligns with consumer demand for affordability, consistency and experiential dining. It benefits from a capital-efficient franchise model, a strong balance sheet and a development pipeline that could support expansion and earnings growth.



However, key risks include Pie Five’s continued underperformance, limited net unit growth, dependence on franchisee health and broader industry cost pressures. Growth also remains tied to system-wide sales performance and development execution.



The valuation reflects recognition of RAVE’s profitability and Pizza Inn's growth potential, while discounting its small scale and execution risk. The market appears to be assigning only partial credit to future expansion opportunities, making growth a key catalyst for valuation re-rating.



(You can read the full research report on Rave Restaurant here >>>)



Shares of Vaso have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+47.2% vs. -6.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $33.42 million has its investment thesis supported by durable revenue streams, a long-term partnership, a growing backlog and a recurring-services-oriented IT platform. Deferred revenue and contractual obligations provide visibility into future revenue.



However, profitability remains constrained by a cost structure that limits operating leverage. Dependence on a single strategic customer creates concentration risk, while the successful conversion of backlog into revenues and cash remains critical. The IT and medical technology segments also require greater scale and margin improvement.



The valuation suggests investors remain cautious about Vaso’s ability to translate revenue visibility into sustainable profitability. The stock could offer upside if management successfully executes on margin expansion and backlog conversion, though execution risk remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intel Corp. (INTC), BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) and Accenture plc (ACN).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Shell (SHEL) Buoyed by ARC Resources acquisition



NVO Growth Fueled by GLP-1 Drugs, Intense Competition a Woe



SAP Banks on Cloud & AI Strength Amid Global Macro Volatility



Featured Reports

Acquisition Strategy Aid Accenture (ACN), Talent Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Accenture's buyout strategy helps in channeling its business in high-growth areas, deepening industry and functional expertise. A competitive talent market remains a concern.

Defense Demand & Backlog Visibility Aid Rocket Lab (RKLB)

According to the Zacks analyst, Rocket Lab is benefiting from rising U.S. national security demand, new contracts and increased launch cadence. Its backlog grew to about $2.2 billion in Q1 2026.

Casey's (CASY) Benefits From Strong Inside Sales, Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Casey's benefits from strong inside sales growth, fueled by prepared foods, beverages and grocery demand, while boosting margins and customer engagement.

Scale, Long-Term Leases Aid VICI Properties (VICI), Concentration Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, VICI Properties gains from a scaled experiential portfolio, long-term triple-net leases, partner-driven expansion, though tenant and Las Vegas concentration remain concerns.

Rising Loan Demand, Liquidity Aid Ares Capital (ARCC), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, record investment commitments, strong origination activity and portfolio expansion will aid Ares Capital, while regulatory constraints and rising operating expenses are woes.

Align (ALGN) Rides on Growing Invisalign Volume Amid Fierce Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Align's strong market rollout of several Invisalign products globally. The ongoing entry of new players may dent the company's strong Invisalign sales globally.

Jack Henry (JKHY) Benefits From Cloud Migration Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, growing cloud adoption, rising processing revenues and strong core win momentum are driving recurring revenue growth for Jack Henry.

New Upgrades

Intel (INTC) Rides on Growing Traction in AI Infrastructure Space

Per the Zacks analyst, rising adoption of Xeon processors and Intel 18A-based products by enterprises for AI infrastructure expansion will likely drive Intel's top line.

Investment in Growth Projects to Aid BHP Group (BHP)

The Zacks analyst appreciates BHP's focus on investing in commodities that will help it ride on growing global trends such as decarbonization as well as its efforts to make operations more efficient.

Strong Demand Trends & Strategic Initiatives Aid Hasbro (HAS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hasbro benefits from strong fan engagement, healthy demand trends and market share gains. Also, strategic partnerships and digital initiatives bode well.

New Downgrades

PVH Corp. (PVH) Witnesses Macroeconomic Uncertainty & Tariff Woes

Per Zacks analyst, PVH Corp. is witnessing tariff woes and a tough macroeconomic backdrop, mainly in international markets. PVH expects fiscal 2026 constant-currency revenues to decrease slightly.

First American (FAF) Rides on Acquisitions, Debt Level Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of buyouts have helped First American to boost its core busines, expand valuation and data business. However, increased debt raises financial risk.

Universal Insurance (UVE) to Gain From Florida Reform, Cat Loss Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Universal Insurance is set to gain from post-reform Florida trends that continue to support lower loss severity and frequency. However, exposure to cat loss remains a headwind.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaso Corporation (VASO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.