Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, UnitedHealth & Wells Fargo

Thursday, March 19, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), as well as a micro-cap stock Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Procter & Gamble have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past six months (-3.1% vs. -2.5%). The company faces mounting margin pressure from elevated commodity costs, rising tariffs and higher financing expenses. Gross margins are contracting despite productivity gains, while a $400 million tariff headwind and a $250 million drag from higher interest and taxes threaten earnings growth.



Nevertheless, PG’s resilient performance underscores the power of its brand portfolio and disciplined operating strategy. Despite a mixed consumer backdrop, the company continues to generate steady organic sales, supported by pricing strength and broad-based category growth, particularly in Beauty, Health Care and Grooming.



Procter & Gamble’s integrated approach, innovation, market expansion and productivity, enables PG to adapt quickly to evolving consumer trends while preserving competitiveness.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



UnitedHealth’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past six months (-15.9% vs. -14.2%). The company is facing rising medical costs that have pushed MCR to 89.1% in 2025, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. Interest expenses rose 2.5% YoY in 2025. As such, we are reiterating our neutral recommendation.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth Group has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth. It anticipates total revenues to be over $439 billion in 2026.



Optum remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Cash flow remains strong, with significant shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Shares of Wells Fargo have underperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (-11.2% vs. -5.5%). Despite the expected Fed rate cut in 2026, the company’s net interest income (NII) recovery may remain slow, pressuring revenue growth. Mortgage banking income remains weak amid ongoing mortgage rate volatility. Lower return on equity indicates less efficiency in using its shareholders' funds.



However, its earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters. The removal of $1.95 trillion asset cap, along with the termination of 2018 enforcement action, allows growth in deposits, loans and fee-based services. It also gains room to scale fee-based businesses while enhancing its revenue mix.



A solid capital and liquidity base are likely to aid its shareholder returns. Also, talent and technology investments, along with branch optimization, are expected to drive long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



Seneca Foods’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+38.4% vs. -14.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $974.49 million represents a defensive, cash-generative food platform benefiting from stable end-demand, diversified channels and increasing exposure to higher-value formats.



Margin expansion is being driven by cost normalization, improved inventory economics and better operating leverage, supporting a more durable earnings base. Balance sheet flexibility has strengthened with lower leverage and ample liquidity, enabling disciplined capital allocation and reinvestment, including Green Giant expansion to enhance mix and reduce private-label reliance.



However, profitability remains exposed to agricultural input volatility, pricing lags and accounting-driven variability, while working-capital intensity and execution risks add uncertainty. The valuation implies skepticism around margin durability, offering upside if gains sustain but requiring execution confidence.



(You can read the full research report on Seneca Foods here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Sempra (SRE).



Mark Vickery

Senir Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Procter and Gamble (PG) Benefits From Portfolio Strength and Pricing



UnitedHealth (UNH) Rides On Solid Optum Business, Rising Costs Hurt



Cost Control Efforts Aid Wells Fargo (WFC) Amid Weak Mortgage Income



Featured Reports

Strong Contracted Power Projects Aids Williams Companies (WMB)

The Zacks analyst believes that Williams Companies' $7.3 billion in fully contracted power projects creates predictable cash flows but is worried over its high debt burden.

Solid Tower Demand Aids American Tower (AMT) Amid Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, American Tower is likely to gain from the network investments by wireless carriers amid growth in wireless data consumption despite debt burden and customer concentration.

Investments Aid Sempra Energy (SRE) Amid Wildfire Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Sempra Energy invests steadily to enhance infrastructure reliability. Yet wildfire risks in its service area lead to frequent damages and outages.

ZTO Express (ZTO) Benefits From Parcel Volumes, Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, increase in parcel volumes aids ZTO Express' express delivery services unit. However, rise in selling, general and administrative expenses continues to bother the bottom line.

Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Amdocs (DOX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amdocs is benefiting from ongoing digital transformations and adoption of its cloud services. Acquisitions like MATRIXX Software and Mobia's few assets are a positive.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Rides Las Vegas Momentum Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Red Rock Resorts is benefiting from record Las Vegas performance and Durango strength. However, elevated costs and construction disruptions weigh on prospects.

Macroeconomic Pressures Hurting Perrigo's (PRGO) Topline Growth

Though Perrigo has initiated several initiatives to lower its costs and improve margins, sales continue to be hurt due to macroeconomic pressures like currency headwinds and inflation.

New Upgrades

AI-Driven Optics Upgrades Boosts Lumentum's (LITE) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Lumentum benefits from acceleration in AI-driven optics upgrades with higher-speed modules delivering superior unit economics and yields.

Strong Data Center Demand and Margin Improvement Aid Modine (MOD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Modine's data center business, supported by record order intake, is likely to boost its top-line growth. An expected increase in fiscal 2026 margin also bodes well.

Qorvo (QRVO) Rides on Holistic Growth Focus, Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Qorvo is likely to benefit from a holistic growth model aided by opportune acquisitions to expand its addressable market and a comprehensive portfolio with manufacturing scale.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Volatile Iron Ore Price Ail National Steel (SID)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that the recent volatility in iron ore prices and higher costs for raw materials and fuel rising will weigh on National Steel's margins.

Optimum (OPTU) Plagued by Macroeconomic Woes, Lax Residential Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Optimum is likely to be plagued by a declining subscriber base in its residential business, while challenging macroeconomic conditions hinder its growth prospects.

Planned Divestitures and Leveraged Balance Sheet Irk Teleflex

The Zacks analyst is worried about Teleflex's divestitures which might raise costs, reduce diversification and increase reliance on fewer products. Meanwhile, its high debt level adds further concern.

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sempra (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.