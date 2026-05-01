Top Research Reports for Philip Morris, Honeywell & Starbucks

Friday, May 1, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), as well as a micro-cap stock United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Follow Record Close Mixed, Q1 Oil Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Philip Morris’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past six months (+17.7% vs. +15.3%). The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. Philip Morris is making steady progress in its smoke-free transition, with IQOS, ZYN and VEEV supporting growth and margin expansion across markets.



In first-quarter 2026, net revenues rose 9.1% year over year, driven by higher combustible pricing and increasing smoke-free contributions, which generated 43% of total revenues. The company is also progressing on cost-saving initiatives, helping support profitability even as it continues to invest in innovation, marketing and commercial capabilities.



For 2026, adjusted earnings per share are likely to be $8.36-$8.51, up 10.9-12.9% year over year. However, the company faces ongoing declines in cigarette volume, weakness in its U.S. business and increasing regulatory pressures across key markets.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



Shares of Honeywell have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+9.9% vs. +0.5%). The company’s strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well. The Aerospace unit is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours. Strong demand across the commercial aviation OEM and aftermarket businesses is aiding the unit.



Honeywell also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock’s appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company’s balance sheet debt significantly as well.



However, weakness in the Process Automation and Technology segment, due to lower petrochemical catalyst shipments, is worrisome. Also, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Starbucks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (+34.1% vs. +10.7%). The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis.



Starbucks is benefiting from steady International segment momentum, improving operational execution and meaningful progress under its “Back to Starbucks” turnaround plan. Growth in international markets, along with innovations in delivery and digital channels, added to the positives.



Going forward, Starbucks emphasizes operational efficiency, coffeehouse portfolio optimization and menu innovation to drive growth. Also, its focus on digital loyalty, new product platforms and partnerships bodes well. However, elevated coffee and tariff costs, and an uncertain macro environment are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>>)



Shares of United-Guardian have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+5.9% vs. -24%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $32.76 million has its investment case hinge on a shifting mix between resilient healthcare-linked products and volatile cosmetic ingredients.



Pharmaceutical growth, driven by expanded formulary access and stronger distribution, is improving visibility and supporting long-term prescription demand. Medical lubricants provide stable, recurring revenue tied to healthcare utilization, helping offset cyclical swings. The balance sheet remains strong, enabling continued shareholder returns and reinvestment without leverage.



However, earnings are pressured by margin compression and a sharp decline in cosmetics. Recovery depends on improved channel execution and normalization of inventory trends. New product initiatives like Natrajel add diversification potential, but commercialization remains gradual, increasing reliance on core segments and execution amid supplier concentration and cost sensitivity.



(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Philip Morris (PM) Benefits from Strong Smoke-free Revenues



Aerospace Technologies Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Costs Hurt



Starbucks (SBUX) Banks on Turnaround Efforts, High Costs Ail



Featured Reports

Suncor Energy (SU) Benefits From Diversified Energy Operations

The Zacks analyst believes that Suncor Energy's diversified energy operations and integrated business model help it sustain stable margins and steady profitability.

Edwards (EW) Rides on Solid TMTT Sales Amid Dull Macro Scenario

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Edwards' strong TMTT sales globally, which grew 51.9% year over year in first quarter. Recent dull macroeconomic trends remain as headwind for the company.jQuery35106793546197951355_1777559024105

Efficiency Initiatives Aid Citizens Financial (CFG), High Cost Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Citizens Financial's focus on efficiency initiatives and inorganic growth moves support its financials. Yet, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Diversified Offerings Drive Omnicom (OMC) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Omnicom's diverse portfolio across domains reduces reliance on single revenue streams and ensures stability. Rising competition from other players is an overhang.

Strong Enrollment Aids Strategic Education's (STRA) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Strategic Education benefits from strong employer-affiliated enrollment and Sophia Learning subscriptions. Also, employer partnerships and productivity actions bode well.

New Upgrades

Keysight (KEYS) Rides on Strength in Communications Solutions Group

Per the Zacks analyst, rising investments in AI data centers, Edge AI, and next-generation wireless technologies will likely boost Keysight's prospects. Strong focus on innovation is a positive.

Diamondback (FANG) Drives Efficiency and Strong Returns

The Zacks analyst believes that Diamondback Energy's strong operational efficiency and cost control support higher returns and steady free cash flow, even in a lower commodity price environment.

New Downgrades

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar Zscaler's (ZS) Profitability

Per the Zacks Analyst, elevated expenses for enhancing sales and marketing capabilities, along with increased investments in research and development, are likely to dampen Zscaler's profitability.

MongoDB (MDB) Faces Conversion Risks, Competition Intensifies

Per the Zacks analyst, MDB faces conversion uncertainty and extended sales cycles, while revenue concentration and cloud competition pressure pricing.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United-Guardian, Inc. (UG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.