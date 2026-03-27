Top Research Reports for Palantir, Linde and Arista Networks

Friday, March 27, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Linde plc (LIN) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) and United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+71.9% vs. -6.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company benefits from a strong AI-driven strategy across Foundry, Gotham and AIP, serving both government and commercial clients. Its expanding defense initiatives and client programs support adoption, while solid liquidity and index inclusion enhance visibility and growth prospects.

However, the absence of dividends may deter income-focused investors. Intense competition from major tech players, rising costs, and a fast-evolving AI landscape, along with a premium valuation, could limit its attractiveness.

(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)

Linde’s shares have outperformed the Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+4.0% vs. +0.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to be a leading industrial gas company with consistent profit growth, strong capital discipline, and high efficiency. Its robust project pipeline, supported by reliable contracts and proven execution, underpins stability, while cost controls and automation drive margin strength. Strong pricing and demand in key regions further support performance.

Yet, a weak outlook for Europe raises concerns. Falling helium prices due to oversupply and softness in China’s manufacturing sector could weigh on growth and overall demand conditions.

(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)

Arista Networks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (-14.5% vs. -26.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company delivered strong quarterly performance, driven by innovative products, steady customer additions, and a robust portfolio. Its Arista 2.0 strategy and sustained shipment momentum supported revenue growth, while improving margins boosted overall performance.

However, intense competition in cloud networking remains a challenge. Rising costs from hiring, product development, and compensation are pressuring margins, while high customer concentration and supply chain constraints add further risks.

(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)

Comstock’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the past two years (+225.7% vs. -29.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong execution in transit-oriented, mixed-use projects. Key leases and hospitality expansion enhance recurring income and brand value, while strategic acquisitions support growth, diversification, and capital efficiency. The stock’s strong performance and attractive valuation add to its appeal.

Yet, rising labor costs, reliance on related-party revenues, and weak cash flow pressure margins and liquidity. Compliance risks and geographic concentration in the D.C. area increase exposure to regulatory and regional uncertainties.

(You can read the full research report on Comstock here >>>)

United’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the past two years (+8.2% vs. +18.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces pressure from unrealized securities losses, rising deposit costs, and elevated expenses, which strain near-term margins. Heavy exposure to commercial real estate increases sector risk, while limited non-interest income reduces revenue diversification.

On the positive side, it shows steady earnings growth and rising dividends, supported by asset expansion and disciplined credit management. Strong credit quality and a discounted valuation enhance its investment appeal.

(You can read the full research report on United here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), Sanofi (SNY) and CME Group Inc. (CME).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Arista (ANET) Rides on Healthy Demand for Data Center Switches



Linde's (LIN) Long-Term Contracts With Minimum Volume Commitments Aid



Palantir (PLTR) Rides AIP Growth, Valuation is a Concern



Featured Reports

Dupixent to Remain Sanofi's (SNY) Key Top-Line Driver

The Zacks analyst expects Dupixent to remain Sanofi's key top-line driver as it enjoys strong demand. Competitive pressure on influenza vaccines and regular pipeline setbacks are key headwinds.

Permian Region Focus and Debt Reduction Aid Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

According to the Zacks analyst, Occidental Petroleum's persistent focus on Permian resources has been beneficial. OXY aims to bring down the debt level to $14.3 billion at the end of first-half 2026.

Gap (GAP) Shines on Strong Momentum Across Key Brands

Per the Zacks analyst, Gap benefited from robust performances at Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic, reflecting rising brand relevance, improved execution and expanding market share gains.

CME Group (CME) Banks on Improving Top Line, Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, CME Group's strong revenues, driven by organic growth and diverse product lines, have led to significant growth. However, escalating expenses hurt its margins.

Product Launches Support Interactive Broker (IBKR), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, the development of proprietary software, new product and service launches and low level of compensation expense will aid Interactive Brokers, while rising costs remain a woe.

HealthEquity (HQY) Gains on HSA Strength Amid Data Security Risks

Per the Zacks Analyst, HealthEquity benefits from strong HSA growth and a promising B2B2C model, though data security issues and intense competition remain key risks.

Quanta (PWR) Gains on Robust Public Spending Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Quanta is benefiting from strong public infrastructure spending trends, with acquisitions supporting capabilities. However, cost inflation and lingering macro risks hurt.

New Upgrades

Magnolia Oil and Gas (MGY) Buoyed by Strong Production Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that Magnolia Oil and Gas is driving growth with rising output, lower costs and efficient drilling, supporting strong returns and steady production gains into 2026.

Credo (CRDO) Growth Fueled by Momentum in AEC and IC Portfolio

Per the Zacks analysts, Credo is benefiting from rising AEC adoption, hyperscaler demand and a broadening IC portfolio. New products and solid margins position it for long term growth.

Platform Revenue Growth,, Rising ARPU Aid Roku's (ROKU) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Roku benefits from accelerating platform revenues, expanding ARPU and a diversified advertising ecosystem spanning upfronts to self-serve tools.

New Downgrades

Chemours (CC) Faces Weak Prices and Debt Pressure Amid Demand Slump

Per the Zacks Analyst, Chemours faces TT pricing pressure and disruptions, while APM demand stays weak with outage impact and continued softness into early 2026.

FMC Faces Rynaxypyr fall and India exit With Future Tariff Headwinds

Per the Zacks Analyst, FMC struggles with Rynaxypyr decline, India business exit, and tariff burden set to pressure FMC revenues and margins with headwinds expected to persist through 2026.

Weak TiO2 Prices, High Costs and Soft Demand to Hurt Kronos (KRO)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Kronos is pressured by weak TiO2 prices fused with soft export demand and inflated energy costs, which are expected to weigh on its sales growth and margins in the near term.

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Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.