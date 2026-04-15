Top Research Reports for Netflix, PepsiCo & Novo Nordisk

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) and Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Imports/Exports Favorable for March, BofA Beats in Q1

Today's Featured Research Reports

Netflix’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+10.5% vs. +19.3%). Per the Zacks analyst, concerns include uncertainty following the Warner Bros. Discovery non-deal and investor skepticism. High debt and heavy content obligations add leverage risk, while rising competition from Disney and Amazon could slow subscriber growth.

However, strengths include a growing subscriber base driven by localized and foreign-language content, strong engagement, and solid retention. Its diversified strategy spanning international programming, live events, and gaming supports long-term expansion ambitions.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

PepsiCo’s shares have outperformed the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry over the past year (+11.2% vs. +6.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company shows strong momentum, supported by resilient international growth, steady innovation and disciplined execution. Its global segment drives broad demand, while North America beverages benefit from share gains and new offerings. Productivity, automation and digital initiatives are improving efficiency and margins.

Yet, challenges include operational issues in its PFNA segment and ongoing cost and tariff pressures, which could weigh on near-term performance.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)

Novo Nordisk’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past two years (-68.1% vs. +8.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces softer near-term momentum amid rising competition, pricing pressure and higher spending. Its outlook signals slower growth, and the stock has lagged the industry, tempering expectations of a quick turnaround.

However, growth is supported by strong demand for semaglutide drugs across obesity and diabetes. Label expansions, new approvals in Europe and the United States, and investments to boost production strengthen its long-term outlook.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)

Hawthorn’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past two years (+71.2% vs. +51.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s outlook is supported by improving profitability from better asset yields, lower funding costs and steady loan growth, with solid credit quality. Strong capital enables dividends, selective buybacks and book value growth, while wealth management provides additional fee income.

Yet, risks include potential commercial credit stress, provisioning swings and reliance on wholesale funding. Elevated rates may limit flexibility, while expense growth and micro-cap sensitivity could increase volatility if margins peak.

(You can read the full research report on Hawthorn here >>>)

Park Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace – Defense Equipment industry over the past year (+146.5% vs. +39.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a long dividend track record and strong positioning in aerospace composites, supplying key materials for advanced aircraft. Its niche in complex components supports margins, while defense exposure and opportunities in fleet renewals, emerging markets and space add stability and growth.

However, risks include military program softness, customer delays, high input costs, customer concentration and geopolitical uncertainty, which may pressure near-term performance.

(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Interactive Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) and General Motors Co. (GM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition



PepsiCo's International Growth Fuels Revenue Outlook Ahead



NVO Growth Fueled by GLP-1 Drugs, Intense Competition a Woe



Featured Reports

Improving Air Traffic Aid TransDigm Group (TDG) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, TransDigm Group is likely to benefit from the improving air traffic. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Planned Investments, Permian Basin Focus Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's investments to strengthen infrastructure and strong contribution from Permian Basin operation will drive its performance over the long run.

Valero's (VLO) Extensive Refinery Network Aids Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Valero Energy's vast refining network enables it to tap into different markets, supporting diverse customer needs. However, stringent environmental policies pose major risks.

Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Gain from Strong Balance Sheet Position

The Zacks analyst believes that Coterra Energy's strong balance sheet with $2.1 billion in total liquidity reduces financial risk, but high capital requirement raises concern.

Cost Improvement Efforts to Aid General Motors (GM) Amid Rising Capex

Per the Zacks analyst, General Motors' plans to launch LMR battery chemistry in 2028 to lower battery cell and pack costs. However, higher investment in capacity expansion remains a concern.

Strong Demand and Higher Prices Aid Nutrien (NTR)

According to the Zacks analyst, Nutrien will gain from solid demand and higher prices for crop nutrients amid headwinds from elevated input costs.

10x Genomics' (TXG) Strength in Consumables Offsets Demand Weakness

Per the Zacks Analyst, 10x Genomics' consumables-driven model supports recurring revenue, partly offsetting weak instrument demand, though funding uncertainty and profitability pressures persist.

New Upgrades

Ubiquiti (UI) Rides on Healthy Demand, Cash Flow Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, growing deployment of IoT devices across industries will likely drive Ubiquiti's prospects. A solid improvement in cash flow is a positive.

Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is benefiting from the boom in AI spending and inventory improvement across multiple end markets, which are fueling the demand for memory chips.

Comfort Systems (FIX) Gains on Data Center Demand and Backlog Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Comfort Systems is benefiting from strong data center demand, a robust backlog and acquisition-led expansion, supported by solid execution and pricing power.

New Downgrades

High Costs and Concentration Risk Impedes T. Rowe Price (TROW) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, rising expenses driven by technological investments weigh on T. Rowe Price's profitability. Also, heavy reliance on investment advisory fees remains a key concern.

Herc Holdings (HRI) Grapples With Higher Leverage and Interest Expense

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the fact that higher leverage and interest costs reduce earnings conversion and slow deleveraging.

Increase In Medical Cost and Benefit Ratio Hurt Humana's (HUM) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, rising utilization will increase Humana's medical cost and affect profit level. Moreover, the company's deteriorating benefit ratio is concerning.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.