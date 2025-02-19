Top Research Reports for Meta Platforms, BlackRock & Palo Alto

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) and Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market's open and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Housing Puts Up Mixed Numbers; Earnings for ETSY, GRMN & More

Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+51.7% vs. +33.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that steady user growth across all regions and increased engagement for its products have been major growth drivers for Meta. The company’s growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers.

However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

BlackRock’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Management industry over the past six months (+13.6% vs. +19.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that higher expenses, owing to higher general and administration costs, are expected to hurt profits. BlackRock’s reliance on overseas revenues exposes it to geopolitical tensions, different regulatory/economic environments and exchange rate fluctuation.

Yet planned acquisitions of Preqin and HPS Investment, along with the buyouts of Global Infrastructure Partners and a 75% stake in SpiderRock, have boosted revenues. Efforts to expand into alternatives and private equity, as well as its solid assets under management (AUM) balance, have also aided the firm.

(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)

Shares of Palo Alto have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past two years (+146.1% vs. +122.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-gen security platforms. Product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy have also aided.

However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds may hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability..

(You can read the full research report on Palo Alto here >>>)

Seneca Foods’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Food – Miscellaneous industry over the last six months (+32.7% vs. -11.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that strategic inventory reductions and improved cash flow highlight financial discipline, while its diversified product mix, including brands like Libby’s and Green Giant, supports market leadership in packaged fruits and vegetables.

Yet, rising costs from weather impacts, higher LIFO charges, increased interest expenses, competitive pressures, raw material volatility and customer concentration underscore challenges in sustaining growth.

(You can read the full research report on Seneca Foods here >>>)

Crown Crafts’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Textile – Home Furnishing industry over the past six months (-8.0% vs. -13.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the acquisition of Baby Boom Consumer Products in July 2024 has proven immensely profitable for the company. Improved gross margin, manageable debt structure and a strategic initiative to consolidate warehouse operations have also aided.

Yet, heavy customer concentration poses revenue risks while rising inventory levels and macroeconomic sensitivity expose liquidity pressures. Reliance on China for sourcing increases tariff and supply chain risks. Weak legacy sales signal challenges, despite expanding retail channels and strong licensing opportunities.

(You can read the full research report on Crown Crafts here >>>)

Investments to Benefit Entergy (ETR), Poor Financials Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Entergy's solid investments are expected to boost its grid upgrades and customer reliability. Yet its deteriorating financial ratios implies its poor financial position.

Intel (INTC) Rides on AI Focus, Cost Optimization Initiatives

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy traction in the AI PC market will likely boost Intel's growth prospects. A strong emphasis on cost discipline and improving operational efficiency is a tailwind.

Hormel Foods (HRL) Expands Foodservice with Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Hormel's Foodservice segment is growing with solution-based innovations and expansion into convenience channels. In the fourth quarter of 2024, sales rose 1.3% year over year.

Edwards (EW) Rides on Solid TAVR Sales and Global Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Edwards' strong TAVR sales in the domestic and global markets is a major positive. Also, the company firming its hold in the Asian markets, especially Japan buoys optimism.

Solid End-Market Demand Aids Jacobs (J), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Jacobs benefits from robust growth in the Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities business and backlog growth. However, increase in restructuring and direct costs are concerns.

Protection Services Line Aids Allstate (ALL), High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Allstate's expanding Protection Services business offers diversification advantages. However, the escalating debt is a concern, impacting financial flexibility.

Solid Expansion Projects to Aid Teck (TECK) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Teck Resources is poised well to gain its ongoing expansion projects project pipeline despite the near-term inflationary cost pressures.

SM Energy's (SM) Robust Eagle Ford & Permian Presence Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, SM Energy's Texas expansion, particularly in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk, fuels growth by leveraging high-liquids output, acreage gains and strong crude prices.

Commercial Engines & Services Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE)

Per the Zacks analyst, GE Aerospace's Commercial Engines & Services business is driven by solid demand for LEAP, GEnx & GE9X engines and services, supported by fleet renewal and expansion activities.

Solid Retention Rates, Better Pricing Aid Palomar (PLMR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Palomar should grow on the strength of increased volume of policies fueled by strong premium retention rates, new partnerships, rate increases and new business generated.

Agios' (AGIO) Sole Dependence on Pyrukynd A Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, Agios is highly dependent on its sole marketed drug, Pyrukynd, to drive sales. Other than Pyrukynd, the company's pipeline drugs are still in early-stage development.

Decreased Demand Paper Related Products Hurts Xerox (XRX)

According to the Zacks analyst, Xerox is grappling with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Cyber threats remain concerning.

Werner (WERN) Continues to Grapple With Segmental Weakness

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the fact that lower revenues across both the Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics segments hurt Werner's top-line results.

