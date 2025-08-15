Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol-Myers & Marvell Technology

Friday, August 15, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), as well a micro-cap stock Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Lowe's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the year-to-date period (+4.1% vs. +2.1%). The company has implemented a comprehensive Pro-focused strategy, emphasizing improved product availability, timely delivery and an expanded assortment, complemented by a rewards program.



Strategic growth initiatives such as store expansion, buyout of ADG and enhanced customer experiences aim to position the company as a top omnichannel retailer. Continued investments in service offerings, operational efficiency and an AI-powered shopping assistant should support demand.



However, lingering pressure on DIY big-ticket demand, a cautious consumer backdrop, and elevated operating costs may temper momentum. The suspension of share repurchases and exposure to tariff risks add further complexity. While Lowe’s retains its fiscal 2025 view, meaningful upside may be limited unless discretionary project rebounds. The Zacks analyst expects full-year comps to rise 0.6%.



Shares of Bristol-Myers have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+1.4% vs. -11.6%). The company’s better-than-expected second-quarter results were driven by higher demand for Opdivo, Breyanzi, Reblozyl and Camzyos. While sales of the Legacy portfolio declined, the deterioration was lower than expected.



Consequently, the revenue guidance was raised to reflect this performance. Approval of additional new drugs and label expansion of key drugs like Opdivo, Breyanzi and Reblozyl should fuel further growth. Bristol Myers’ efforts to streamline operations should boost the bottom line. The recent deals to strengthen its pipeline is encouraging as well.



However, the new drugs will take some time to offset the steep decline of legacy portfolio drugs, which raked in half of the company’s total sales. The recent pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.



Marvell Technology’s shares have gained +14.4% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +43.3%. The company is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. In the first quarter, its data center end market revenues increased 76.5% year over year and 5.5% sequentially, propelled by strong growth across artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand for PAM products and ZR electro-optics.



The completion of inventory fulfillments is likely to aid growth across the enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure end markets. Our model estimates suggest that total revenues will witness a CAGR of 22.7% from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028.



However, weakening consumer spending amid the protracted high inflationary conditions and still-high interest rates is likely to hurt its sales across the Consumer segment. A slowdown in enterprise IT spending amid macroeconomic uncertainties hurt its performance in the near term.



Shares of Kewaunee Scientific have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past year (+15.4% vs. -46%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $166.51 million has strengthened its market position through the Nu Aire acquisition, boosting domestic sales 30.7% and expanding its life sciences portfolio. This strategic move enhanced product breadth and added high-margin distribution channels, driving the gross margin to 28.6%.



A record $214.6-million backlog offers strong revenue visibility for fiscal 2026. Domestic segment momentum is robust, contributing ~75% to total sales with rising EBITDA and operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 30% despite $6 million in one-time costs, showcasing disciplined execution.



However, international profitability remains weak due to execution inefficiencies and India-centric risks. Post-acquisition cost structure and leverage are elevated, pressuring margins. High customer concentration and exposure to input cost volatility also constrain upside.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Edison International (EIX), Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Lowe's (LOW) Boasts Solid Online Sales, High Costs a Worry



New Drugs Fuel Bristol Myers (BMY) Amid Generic Competition



Solid Demand Across Data Center Market Aid Marvell (MRVL)



Featured Reports

Investments Aid Edison International (EIX), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic capital investment boosts Edison International's infrastructure and customer reliability. Yet, rising wildfire related charges might hurt its bottom line.

Acquisitions and Solid Cash Flows Aid Global Payments (GPN)

Per the Zacks Analyst, buyouts and tie-ups added capabilities to the company's portfolio, which in turn, boosted revenues. Also, strong cash flows drive investments in business.

Ovintiv's (OVV) Solid Cash Flow Aids Operational Flexibility

The Zacks analyst believes that Ovintiv's strong free cash flow supports growth and shareholder rewards, though weaker commodity prices may strain margin sustainability.

IB Business Revival Aids Moelis & Company (MC), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, the revival of investment banking (IB) activities, organic growth and global expansion will keep aiding Moelis & Company's financials, while rising expenses remain a concern.

Viavi (VIAV) Rides on Holistic Growth, Solid Demand Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Viavi is likely to benefit from a holistic growth model backed by accretive acquisitions and organic growth opportunities with solid demand trends across the portfolio.

New Upgrades

Growing Admissions & USPI Unit Strength to Aid Tenet (THC)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising admissions will boost Tenet Healthcare's revenues. Moreover, improving performance in USPI segment will support its margins.

Strength in Allegion Americas Segment Aids Allegion (ALLE)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Allegion's Allegion Americas unit, driven by rise in demand for non-residential products across end markets like education and retail, will drive its growth.

New Downgrades

Digital & China Woes Hurt NIKE's (NKE) Sales, Profit Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE faces challenges from weak sales in its lifestyle segment, declining digital revenues, and issues in Greater China, resulting in soft revenues and compressed profit margins

Dismal Comps & High Costs Hurt Starbucks' (SBUX) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Starbucks business is being hurt by lower global comparable store sales. Also, the ongoing macro uncertainties and elevated expenses are added headwinds.

