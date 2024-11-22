Top Research Reports for GE Aerospace, Fomento Economico & Waste Management

Friday, November 22, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace (GE), Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) and Waste Management, Inc. (WM), as well as a micro-cap stock, Aware, Inc. (AWRE). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



GE Aerospace’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry over the last six months (+8.1% vs. +16.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions in the defense market continue to take a toll on its operations. Also, foreign exchange headwinds are a cause for concern.

However, global defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company. Also, it has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies.

Fomento Economico’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages – Soft drinks industry over the past year (-30.4% vs. +2.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s Health division is dealing with complex, competitive, and regulatory issues in several markets, particularly in Mexico, leading to disappointing returns.

Yet, the company is making massive inroads with its forward strategy that aims for long-term value creation across businesses. Recent expansions via acquisitions in the American market should also help.

Shares of Waste Management have outperformed the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry over the past two years (+35.0% vs. +33.3%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s core operating initiatives of focused differentiation, continuous improvement, and instilling price and cost discipline have aided. Successful cost-reduction initiatives have also helped it achieve better margins.

However, operating in a highly competitive and consolidated waste industry weighs on the company's top line. National, regional, and local companies give tough competition.

Shares of Aware have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software and Services industry over the past year (-7.9% vs. -9.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, rise in the company’s recurring revenue reflects a shift toward a subscription model and underscores its market expansion and improved financial predictability.

Yet, declining cash reserves, continued net losses, reliance on government contracts and limited market diversification pose significant risks. Also, increasing competition and execution risks in strategic initiatives remain headwinds.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include U.S. Bancorp (USB), Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) and American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP).



Focused Differentiation Aids Waste Management (WM), Cost High



FEMSA's (FMX) Digital Initiatives to Bolster Performance



Commercial Engines Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE), Costs Ail



Jakafi Sales Drives Incyte (INCY) Amid Pipeline Setbacks

Per the Zacks analyst, Incyte's lead drug, Jakafi, maintains momentum on strong underlying demand amid competition. However, the recent pipeline setbacks dent its efforts to expand its portfolio.

Focus on Renewable Energy Aid Constellation Energy (CEG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Constellation Energy gains from expansion of renewable portfolio. Its position as an industry leader in the safe operation of nuclear plants helps it increase its nuclear output

Capex Aids American Electric (AEP) Amid High Interest Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, solid capital expenditure in transmission and distribution should benefit American Electric. Yet, increasing interest expenses might hurt its bottom-line performance

WIX Gains From Strong Revenue Growth & Bookings Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Wix's performance is gaining from healthy top-line expansion driven by strength across all its business units. Steady growth in bookings bode well.

Loan Growth Supports U.S. Bancorp (USB), Higher Costs a Woe

The Zacks Analyst believes strengthening loan pipelines in the commercial and credit card space to drive U.S. Bancorp's loan growth in the upcoming period. Yet, mounting expenses remain a headwind.

Ecolab (ECL) Benefits from Volume Gains and Cost Efficiency

Per the Zacks analyst, Ecolab has been benefiting from increase in its sales volumes, driving pricing, and improving its underlying productivity by leveraging its digital capabilities.

Expansion Efforts to Aid Restaurant Brands (QSR), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Restaurant Brands is likely to benefit from unit expansion, menu innovation and Reclaim the Flame initiative. However, high costs and a soft consumer environment is a concern.

Growth Projects, Kirkland Buyout Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from investment in growth projects to expand output. The Kirkland Gold acqusition has also provided an extensive pipeline of exploration projects.n

Expanding Paying User Base Aids Dropbox's (DBX) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Dropbox is benefiting from an expanding user base and strong average revenue per paying user growth.

Strong Execution Services Unit Aids Virtu Financial (VIRT)

The Zacks Analyst believes that product developments and new deals in Execution Services will continue to drive Virtu Financial's revenues. Also, debt reduction will boost its financial flexibility.

SLB to Hurt From Reduced Customer Spending in North America

SLB's North American land operations face challenges due to reduced drilling activity caused by cautious customer spending. Additionally, its significant exposure to debt concerns the Zacks analyst.

Escalating Expenses and Competition Hurt Avis Budget (CAR)

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing expenses due to fleet cost is a major headwind to Avis Budget's bottom-line. Rising competition from other players is an overhang.

Weak Demand Hurts Microchip's (MCHP) Top-Line Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Microchip is suffering weakening demand and challenging macroeconomic environment. Persistent inflation and high-interest rates hurt prospects.

