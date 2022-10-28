Top Research Reports for Walt Disney, Broadcom & PayPal

Friday, October 28, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Walt Disney’s shares have declined -32.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s decline of -30.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Disney+’s profitability in recent times was negatively impacted by higher programming and production costs across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



However, the company continues to benefit from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Availability in the Nordics, Latin America and other Asian territories is helping it expand its user base. Theme Park business is likely to gain from strong demand across both the domestic and international parks.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Shares of Broadcom have declined -31.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s decline of -40.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that increasing competition, along with high debt levels, are persistent overhangs. But Broadcom did report impressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Top-line growth was driven by strength in cloud and service provider segments. Networking is riding on strong adoption of Broadcom’s next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions by hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers. Aggressive adoption of its next-generation server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to drive top-line growth.



Broadcom expects fiscal fourth-quarter networking and server storage revenues to grow 30% and 45% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. An upbeat fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance is encouraging. The VMware acquisition will aid prospects over the long term.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of PayPal have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past three-month period (+0.9% vs. -16.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from growing total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Further, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth.



However, intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>







Today's Must Read

Disney+ Growth & Revival of Parks Business Aids Disney (DIS)



Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume



Featured Reports

Dividends Lift Norfolk Southern (NSC) Despite Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to pay out dividends even in the current uncertain scenario. Escalated costs due to high oil price are, however, stunting bottom-line growth.

Fluid & Metering Segment Drives IDEX (IEX), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, IDEX will benefit from strength in Fluid & Metering segment, led by demand in the industrial market as well as strength in the energy and infrastructure markets.

General Mills (GIS) Gains From Focus on Accelerate Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is gaining from its Accelerate strategy, as part of which it is competing efficiently via brand building, investing in saving initiatives and reshaping portfolio.

Several Product Launches Aid BD (BDX) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about BD's slew of product launches over the past few months despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

Low Breakeven Costs to Aid Marathon Oil's (MRO) Cash Flows

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon's extremely low oil price breakeven costs of just $35 a barrel should generate meaningful free cash flows and improve future profitability.n

Improved Bookings Aid Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Traffic low

Per the Zacks analyst, Caesars Entertainment is likely to have benefitted from pent-up demand and solid booking trends in Las Vegas.

Monolithic Power (MPWR) Poised to Gain from 5G-Based Products

Per the Zacks analyst, Monolithic Power is likely to gain from fast 5G rollout driven by a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products.

New Upgrades

Rising Loans & Interest Rates Aid BOK Financial (BOKF)

Per the Zacks analyst, BOK Financial's organic strength is reflected by rising loan balances. Increased margins and net interest revenues on rising interest rates will likely support top-line growth.

Valero (VLO) Gains On Higher Gulf Coast Refinery Throughput

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Valero's Gulf Coast refineries, contributing the most to its total throughput volumes. Higher Gulf Coast export volumes will also support its margins.

Expanding Solar Market to Boost Enphase Energy (ENPH) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, the expanding solar market that has set the stage for the solar microinverter market's boom tends to benefit Enphase as it remains a leading U.S. manufacturer of microinverters.

New Downgrades

Masco (MAS) Ails From Lower Demand, Higher Operational Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Masco is witnessing low demand and foreign currency headwinds. Also, freight and material costs, and production and absorption inefficiencies due to changing volume levels ail.

Policy Headwinds, High Debt Levels Impede Navient (NAVI)

Per the Zacks analyst, loan forgiveness plans and high rates are reducing Navient's refinance loan originations. With high debt and limited liquidity, capital deployment plans seem unsustainable.

Assurant (AIZ) Witnesses Cost Woes and Declining Premiums

Per the Zacks analyst, Assurant's high cost due to higher administrative expenses weighs on margin expansion.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.