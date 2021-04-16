Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Pfizer & Accenture

Friday, April 16, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Pfizer (PFE), and Accenture (ACN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry over the past year (+33.4% vs. +29.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s top line is bolstered by numerous acquisitions, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.

Its solid health services segment provides significant diversification benefits. Further, the company remains well poised to gain from its government business. A sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation are other positives, which led to a solid capital position.

This enables the company to engage in share buybacks and dividend payments. A strong 2021 view buoys investor optimism on the stock. However, the company is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial business.

Pfizer shares have gained +0.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +6.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines.

Further, Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. Furthermore, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is now approved for emergency use in several countries.

However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Meanwhile, its Upjohn unit was a cash rich business and its divestiture will reduce the company’s cash flow.

Shares of Accenture have gained +12.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Consulting industry’s gain of +12.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses.

Moreover, it has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships. Accenture’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividends as well as pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential.

However, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continue to remain a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Wells Fargo (WFC), SAP SE (SAP) and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Cost Control, Streamlining Initiatives Aid Wells Fargo (WFC)

Per Zacks analyst, Wells Fargo's cost-savings measures to drive efficiency with a streamlined organizational structure, are encouraging.

Growth in S/4HANA Platform & Cloud Initiatives Benefit SAP

Per the Zacks analyst, robust uptake of S/4HANA and other cloud-based offerings have driven SAP's top line. High demand for Ariba and Fieldglass solutions also bode well.

Delivery Business Backs UBER Amid Mobility Weakness

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the continued growth in Uber's delivery segment. However, the mobility business continues to be weak despite having improved from the coronavirus-led slump.

Infosys (INFY) Gains From Strong Demand For Its Services

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is aiding Infosys' top line. Strong demand for its services in cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, data, and analytics is a key driver.

Growth Projects Aid Newmont (NEM) Amid Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst believes that Newmont will gain from a number of growth projects amid headwind from higher production costs.

Customer Wins, Focus on Renewables Aid Xcel Energy (XEL)

Per Zacks analyst, Xcel Energy's rising customer base, investments and focus on renewable growth act as tailwinds while cyber risks and failure of transmission and distribution lines pose threats.

Baker Hughes (BKR) Gains From LNG Terminal Supply Contracts

Per the Zacks analyst, Baker Hughes is well placed to capitalize on multiple LNG terminal contracts around the globe.

New Upgrades

Darden (DRI) Rides on Cheddar's Business Model Transformation

Per the Zacks analyst, Darden continues to benefit from Cheddar's business model transformation, sales-building initiatives, technology-driven moves, and efforts to develop the core menu.

Acuity Brands (AYI) Rides on Diversified & Innovative Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Acuity Brands' diverse portfolio of innovative lighting and energy-efficient luminaries are major positives. Also, the company's decision of structural re-alignment bodes well.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Continues to Gain From E&S Lines Market

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinsale is set to grow on solid excess and surplus lines (E&S) market due to improved margins and lower loss ratios. This has led to strong underwriting results.

New Downgrades

Competition, Delayed Deals Hurt Science Applications (SAIC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Science Applications is facing delays in contracts due to ongoing protests with the Government Accountability Office. Moreover, neck-and-neck competition with CACI is a concern.

Weak End Markets & Rising Costs Hurt Altra Industrial (AIMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Altra Industrial Motion is struggling with weakness across its metals, mining, and oil & gas end markets amid the coronavirus outbreak. High operating costs remain concerning.

Pandemic Led High Costs to Ail Rite Aid's (RAD) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, COVID-19 related costs woes and lesser cases of cough, cold, and flu are likely to dent Rite Aid's fiscal 2022 performance. Also, delayed elective procedures remain a concern.

