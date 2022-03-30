Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson, & Alibaba

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



UnitedHealth shares have gained +39.1% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s gain of +34.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position and an attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment, which is on track to bulk up with the recently announced LHC group purchase, provides diversification benefits. The firm's government business remains well-poised for growth.

A sturdy balance sheet and solid cash generation abilities enable investments and prudent capital deployment through share buybacks and dividends. However, softness in commercial business due to the COVID-induced volatilities persists. Also, rising operating costs are hurting its profits.

Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +4.5% over the year to date period as against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by its blockbuster drugs, Darzalex and Stelara and contribution from newer drugs, Erleada and Tremfya and its COVID-19 vaccine. Sales in the Consumer unit are improving, withstanding external supply constraints.

J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in 2022. However, the Medical Devices segment is being hurt by softening of recovery trends in medical and surgical procedures. Headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. Though J&J has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, they continue to remain an overhang on the stock.

Alibaba shares have declined -1.8% over the year to date period as against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s decline of -3.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhang. It also continues to face growing competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies despite its strong e-commerce platform. Intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds.

However, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and NIKE, Inc. (NKE).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research

Featured Reports

ExxonMobil (XOM) Gains on New Discoveries at Stabroek Block

Per the Zacks analyst, ExxonMobil's two oil discoveries in Stabroek Block will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources. Yet, its aggressive capital spending is worrisome.

Oracle (ORCL) Rides on Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Oracle is benefiting from solid adoption of its cloud infrastructure solutions. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping the company win new clientele.

NIKE's (NKE) Sales Gain on Improved Traffic & Digital Growth

Per the Zacks analys, NIKE's sales benefit from improved store traffic and continued online momentum driven by product innovation and brand strength. This led to sales growth of 5% in Q3.

Intel (INTC) Rides on Strong Demand in the Data Center Group

Per the Zacks analyst, Intel continues to benefit from the increasing demand in the Data Center Group, with strong server recovery in enterprise and government, which augurs well for long-term growth.

Rising Orders, Pricing to Aid Apogee (APOG) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, improving orders at its Architectural Services segment will drive Apogee's top-line. Pricing actions and productivity improvement efforts will negate the impact of high costs.

Robust Genomics Sales Aids QIAGEN (QGEN), Forex Woes Ail

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about QIAGEN's strong Genomics/NGS sales led by strength in the universal NGS consumables. Yet, high foreign exchange exposure hampers growth.

New Upgrades

Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)

Per the Zacks analyst TotalEnergies's presence in entire LNG value chain and expansion of clean energy generation through joint venture and acquisition will boost its performance.

Technology, DARTs Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Costs Rise

Per the Zacks analyst, Interactive Brokers' focus on developing of proprietary software have resulted in increase in revenues and daily average revenue trades (DARTs), yet rising costs is a concern.

DCP Midstream (DCP) Continues to Gain on Fee-Based Earnings

The Zacks analyst likes DCP Midstream since the partnership is banking on strong fee-based earnings from its long-term contracted business related to logistics and marketing.

New Downgrades

High Costs and Low Client Activities Affect Goldman (GS)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher compensation and technology costs might keep Goldman's expenses elevated. Also, lower client activity and market uncertainty affect the Global Markets division revenues.

Stericycle (SRCL) Grapples With Pricing Pressure, High Debt

The Zacks analyst is worried about the continuous threat of pricing pressure that Stericycle faces in the competitive waste collection and disposal business. High debt is another major concern.

Supply-Chain Constraint for SoCs to Hurt Ambarella (AMBA)

Per the Zacks analyst, supply constraints for certain system-on-a-chips are expected to negatively impact Ambarella's sales growth in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.