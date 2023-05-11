Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth Group, Merck & Texas Instruments

Thursday, May 11, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of UnitedHealth Group have gained +3.8% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s gain of +5.7%. The company’s top line remains well-poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.



UnitedHealth Group’s solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. The Government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital.



However, the membership in its global business continues to decline. High operating costs are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Merck’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+33.7% vs. +16.5%). Company’s products like Keytruda and Gardasil have been driving sales. With continued label expansion into new indications & early-stage settings, Keytruda is expected to remain a key top-line driver.



Animal health and vaccine products are core growth drivers. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should drive long-term growth. Merck is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its pipeline.



However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +1.1% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +35.0%. Growing demand for embedded technologies across the automotive and industrial markets contributed well. Additionally, continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind.



The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s growing investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.



However, sluggishness in the Analog segment remains a concern. Further, weakening momentum across personal electronics and communication equipment end-markets is a negative. Additionally, pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions and imposition of new export regulations are headwinds.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), The Southern Co, (SO) and Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).



Online Growth to Fuel TJX Companies (TJX), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, TJX Companies is set to keep gaining from robust efforts to boost online sales. However, increased supply-chain cost is likely to persist.

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun related to Vogtle project.

HVAC & Controls Backs Johnson Controls (JCI) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, continued demand for HVAC & Controls within the Building Solutions North America segment augurs well for the company. However, cost-inflation poses a threat to its bottom line.

Surgical Sales Rebound Aids Alcon (ALC), Margin Issues Stay

The Zacks analyst is relieved by the market recovery and strong global ATIOL penetrations within Alcon's Surgical business. Yet, mounting expenses are putting pressure on margins.

Investments Aid Edison International (EIX), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic capital investment boosts Edison International's infrastructure and customer reliability. Yet, rising wildfire related charges are hurting its bottom line.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Costs Ail

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the fact that increased air-travel demand is aiding Southwest Airlines' top-line performance. However, rising fuel costs continue to weigh on the bottom line.

Akamai (AKAM) Rides on Product Innovation & Customer Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, rising demand for cloud computing solutions combined with Akamai's approach of product innovation and strategic acquisition are likely to boost commercial expansion.

New Upgrades

Solid Public Demand & Strategic Initiatives Aid Vulcan (VMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, robust public sector demand aids Vulcan. Also, strong pricing, fixed cost leverage and operating efficiencies adds to the tailwinds.

EMCOR (EME) Rides on Robust Construction Activity & Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, robust construction activity, mainly in the non-residential markets, along with aggressive acquisitions will help EMCOR to drive profit.

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Banks on Key Offshore & Reemerging Markets

The Zacks analyst is bullish on Dril-Quip as the highly engineered equipment manufacturer continues to bank on key offshore markets, like Brazil and the Middle East and some reemerging areas.

New Downgrades

Lincoln National (LNC) Weak on High Costs, Poor Life Business

Per the Zacks Analyst, a high benefits expense level can dampen the company's margins. Lower prepayment income and struggling life insurance business are a concern for Lincoln National.

Persistently Rising Expenses to Hurt Schwab's (SCHW) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, Schwab's expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term due to its inorganic growth efforts. Thus, higher costs are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.

High Costs, Worsening Operating Backdrop Hurt KeyCorp (KEY)

Per the Zacks analyst, steadily rising costs, mainly due to buyouts and technological upgrades, will likely keep hurting KeyCorp. Worsening economic backdrop amid higher interest rates is a headwind.

