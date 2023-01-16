Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth Group, Coca-Cola & Roche Holding

Monday, January 16, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Roche Holding AG (RHHBY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of UnitedHealth Group have gained +4.5% over the past year against the Zacks Medical sector's -12% decline and -15.7% decline for the S&P 500 index. The company’s top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.



The company's solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. UNH's Government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables investments.



However, softness in commercial business due to COVID-induced volatilities persists. Rising operating costs are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth Group here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola held up a lot better than many others in last year's tough market; the stock was effectively flat in 2022, modestly better than rival Pepsi's -0.3% decline, but significantly better than the Zacks Consumer Staple sector's -5.1% decline (the market overall was down -15.7%). The company is scheduled to report 2022 Q4 results on February 14th, but its preceding period results (2022 Q3) benefited from the continued momentum from the first half of 2022. Sales gained from revenue growth across its operating segments, aided by an improved price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales.



Coca-Cola benefited from underlying share gains in both at-home and away-from-home channels. According to the Zacks analyst estimate organic revenue growth of 14.8% and comparable earnings per share growth of 6.6%, in line with the company’s raised view for 2022. Innovations and accelerating digital investments bode well.



However, pressures from higher transportation and input costs remain. Higher marketing spends and currency headwinds are concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Roche Holding have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-21.6% vs. +14.6%). The company’s performance has been hit by significantly lower COVID-related sales in both divisions as the pandemic eased out. Sales of Actemra/RoActemra and Ronapreve (COVID-19) are declining with the pandemic weakening in several countries since last year. The competition is stiff for Tecentriq. The decline in sales of drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera will continue to drag sales down. Pipeline setbacks are a concern.



Nevertheless, strong demand for new drugs, namely Hemlibra (hemophilia), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy), Phesgo (cancer) and Tecentriq (cancer), maintained momentum. The Diagnostics division also remained stable in terms of the growth of its routine business.



(You can read the full research report on Roche Holding here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Valero Energy Corporation (VLO).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Solid Top Line & Strong Cash Flows Drive UnitedHealth (UNH)



Coca-Cola's (KO) Digital Investments to Aid the Top Line



New Drugs Boost Roche (RHHBY), COVID-19 Treatments Decline



Featured Reports

Order Growth Boosts Lockheed (LMT), Tiff With Turkey Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, steady order flow continues to boost Lockheed's revenue growth. Yet, the U.S. government's tiff with Turkey over its involvement in Russia's S-400 may hurt F-35 program.

Lam Research (LRCX) Benefits From Strengthening NAND Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of Lam Research.

Valero Energy (VLO) Banks on its Renewable Diesel Business

The Zacks analyst likes Valero Energy since it continues to bank on its lucrative lower-carbon renewable diesel business. However, rising costs and expenses hurt the firm's bottom line.

Digitization & Expansion Initiatives to Aid AutoZone (AZO)

While the ramp up of e-commerce efforts and the rollout of hubs and mega-hubs are fueling AutoZone's top-line growth, the Zacks analyst is worried about the firm's rising debt pile.

Welltower (WELL) to Grow on Portfolio-Restructuring Efforts

Per the Zacks analystp, Welltower's portfolio-restructuring moves bode well for long-term sustainability and cash-flow growth. However, rising interest rates remain a key concern for the company.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains on Robust Omnichannel Operations

Per the Zacks analyst, Ulta Beauty has been gaining on its robust omnichannel initiatives. Its buy online pickup in-store has been a key driver, contributing 23% to third-quarter e-commerce sales.

Product Launches Aid Masimo (MASI) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Masimo's product launches over the past few months despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

New Upgrades

Recurring Revenues & Technology Growth Aid Envestnet (ENV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Envestnet's business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. Also, focus on technology development is a tailwind.

Growing Electronic Warfare Systems Demand Aid Mercury (MRCY)

Per the Zacks Analyst, high demand for electronic warfare, increased upgrades on electronic subsystems and continued flow of deals are aiding Mercury Systems' growth.

Strong Performance of IoT Business Aids Blackberry (BB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackberry is expected to benefit from continued demand for its IoT businesses supported by a robust pipeline of design wins. Also, frequent product launches bode well.

New Downgrades

Halozyme (HALO) Issues Weak Financial Guidance for 2023

Though Halozyme issued financial guidance for 2023 which show growth over previous year's revenue and earnings figures, the Zacks Analyst is concerned as these estimates fell below our estimates.

Antero Resources (AR) Hurts By Lower Gas Production Volumes

The Zacks analyst is concerned about Antero Resources' falling natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which will continue to hurt its bottom line as the fuel contributes mostly to its production.

Supply Chain And Inflation Woes Hurt Leggett's (LEG) Growth

As per the Zacks analyst, inflation, tightened monetary policy, supply chain disruptions and softened consumer demand are hurting Leggett's growth.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company The (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.