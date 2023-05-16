Top Research Reports for Toyota Motor, NextEra Energy & HCA Healthcare

Tuesday, May 16, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Toyota Motor have gained +3.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s gain of +6.2%. Continued demand for vehicles and robust product line-up is set to fuel sales volumes of Toyota. To capitalize on the accelerated global shift to green cars, the auto giant is deepening focus on manufacturing electric and fuel-cell vehicles, which will bolster the company’s product competitiveness.



Toyota Motor’s commitment to return capital to shareholders and upbeat fiscal 2024 view spark confidence. However, commodity cost inflation is expected to weigh on gross margins. Supply-chain disruptions and tough labor market will play spoilsports.



Unfavorable foreign currency translations and high R&D expenses are also likely to limit profits. Also, elevated leverage of the firm may restrict its financial flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



NextEra Energy shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+8.3% vs. -7.3%). The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and strategic acquisitions. NextEra has many renewable projects in its backlog and their completion will reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. FPL’s customer base is expanding as Florida’s economy improves and continues to boost demand for its services.



NextEra has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations and efficient debt management acts as a tailwind. NEE is expanding its operation in water space through acquisition.



However, due to the nature of its business, it is subject to complex regulations. Risk in operating nuclear units, unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.



Shares of HCA Healthcare have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Hospital industry over the past year (+30.6% vs. +18.6%). The company’s revenues remain on an uptick on the back of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. The Zacks analyst expects the top line to grow 3.9% year over year in 2023.



Multiple buyouts aided it in increasing patient volumes, enabled network expansion, added hospitals to its portfolio and boosted business scale. It has been gaining from its telemedicine business line. HCA resorts to prudent capital deployment via buybacks and dividends. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had $3.7 billion left under its buyback authorization.



However, the company's escalating operating expenses have been weighing on the margins. A high debt level induces rise in interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC).



