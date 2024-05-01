Top Research Reports for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Walt Disney & Southern Copper

Wednesday, May 1, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+4.9% vs. +3.0%). The company is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by utilizing the (Practical Process Improvement) PPI Business System, resulting in strong financial performance.



Thermo Fisher Scientific’s growth strategy is further bolstered by the introduction of the Axiom PangenomiX Array, a high-throughput array designed for global genomic studies. The consistent efforts to expand bioproduction purification resin capacity, which is used in the mRNA manufacturing process, look encouraging.



The company continues to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care, which bodes well. A strong solvency position is an added advantage. The raised 2024 outlook instills optimism. However, the year-over-year decline in revenues in Life Science Solutions and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services looks disappointing.



Shares of Walt Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+10.8% vs. -0.1%). The company is benefiting from a solid revival in the domestic and international theme park businesses. Recent attractions like the Frozen theme land at Hong Kong Disneyland and Walt Disney Park in Paris, as well as the Zootopia theme land at Shanghai Disney, are expected to boost the prospects of the theme park business.



The company’s declining ad revenues due to fewer impressions have been a headwind for some time now. Disney+’s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will increase programming and production costs in the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.



Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Disney+ is facing tough competition in the streaming market from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



Southern Copper’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry over the past year (+59.4% vs. +43.7%). The company expects copper production to be up 4.1% year over year and reach 948,800 tons in 2024 driven by the Pilares project running at full capacity and the Buenavista zinc concentrator ramp-up.



Copper prices had been impacted in the earlier part of 2024 due to weak demand in China and the manufacturing sector. However, prices have rebounded recently supported by China's output reduction plans and pickup in industrial activity. Higher output and metal prices will aid the top line and cost-control measures will help offset the impact of inflated labor and operating costs on margins.



With substantial copper reserves and strategic growth investments, Southern Copper is positioned for strong performance. The long-term prospects for copper remains positive, buoyed by U.S. infrastructure investment and global clean energy transition.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG), Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) and Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Strategic Pacts Aids Thermo Fisher (TMO) Amid Stiff Rivalry



Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+ Growth & Revival of Parks



Expansion Actions to Drive Southern Copper (SCCO), Costs Ail



New Upgrades

Growth in Direct-To-Consumer Business Aids Skechers (SKX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Skechers' direct-to-consumer business gains from growth in international and domestic markets. DTC sales increased 17.3% year over year to $829.9 million in first quarter.

Solid Growth of Digital Platform Aids Western Union (WU)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Western Union's digital platform has been adding customers and strengthening its business. Streamlining of business operations will help it to focus on core competencies.

Expansion of Non-Mortgage Products Aids LendingTree (TREE)

Per the Zacks analyst, LendingTree's initiatives to enhance SPRING and TreeQual platforms beyond mortgage-related revenue sources will improve cross-selling opportunities and drive profitability.

New Downgrades

Seasonal Fluctuation & Launch Costs Ail Standard Motor (SMP)

The Zacks analyst is worried about weather-related factors that make Standard Motor's Temperature Control business highly unpredictable. The launch cost of new distribution center is also a concern.

Lower Volumes, Housing Slowdown Ail U.S. Silica (SLCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, U.S. Silica's Oil & Gas division is being challenged by declining volumes. Its ISP segment also faces headwinds from the slowdown in the housing market.

BioPharma Downturn, Soft Chinese Market Hurt Bio-Rad (BIO)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Bio-Rad's Life Science business affected by the biopharma challenges. Soft China market conditions dent Clinical Diagnostics sales.

