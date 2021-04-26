Top Research Reports for Tesla, Visa & Exxon Mobil

Monday, April 26, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla (TSLA), Visa (V), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Tesla haven't done much this year, but they have been standout performers over the past year (up +362% vs. +48.2%) for the S&P 500 index. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge.

Further, robust Model 3/Y demand, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, an unclear 2021 vehicle delivery target raises concern.

Moreover, the company’s high operating costs, as well as massive capex due to heavy investments related to the construction of gigafactories and the development of battery tech are likely to weigh on the near-term financials.

Visa shares have gained +21.6% over the last six months, inline with the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s gain of +21%. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances have paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove Visa’s revenues.

Also, technological upgrades as well as a shift in payments to the digital modes have benefited the company. Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding the company's business volumes in turn.

However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins and ramped-up client initiatives are likely to dent the top line. Also, a sluggish cross-border business due to coronavirus looms on.

Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +23.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +11.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for the company's upstream businesses.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil's bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry leading returns, and management's track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.

Moreover, Exxon expects its capital spending for 2021 to get covered by cashflows with the assumption that Brent crude oil price will be at $50 per barrel mark. Moreover, compared to 2019, this integrated energy firm projects annual structural expense savings of $6 billion by 2023.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), Union Pacific (UNP) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Featured Reports

Growth in S/4HANA Platform & Cloud Initiatives Benefit SAP

Per the Zacks analyst, robust uptake of S/4HANA and other cloud-based offerings have driven SAP's top line.

Cost Cuts Boost Union Pacific (UNP) Despite Volume Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to control costs (operating expenses down 3% in first-quarter 2021).

Biktarvy, Veklury Fuels Gilead (GILD) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise maintains momentum and Veklury's uptake has been strong. Gilead's efforts to develop other drugs is encouraging but pipeline setbacks are a concern.

Strength in Surgical Heart Arm Aids Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about robust Q1 sales growth in Surgical Structural Heart arm banking on strong adoption of the INSPIRIS aortic surgical valve and the KONECT aortic valve conduit.

Fund-Raising Ability Aids Blackstone (BX), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackstone's solid fund rising capability and asset inflows will likely aid profitability.

Ericsson (ERIC) Rides on 5G Product Portfolio Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Ericsson is likely to benefit from the market momentum with a competitive 5G product portfolio, resulting from increased investments in R&D for technology and cost leadership.

Marriott (MAR) Banks on Expansion, Dismal RevPAR Hurts

The Zacks analyst believes that Marriott's efforts to expand its presence worldwide bode well. However, dismal RevPAR and occupancy owing to coronavirus pandemic hurts.

New Upgrades

DuPont (DD) Benefits from Productivity Action, New Products

Per the Zacks analyst, DuPont's cost and productivity improvement actions will support its margins. It should also gain from new product launches in high-growth markets.n

Pioneer Natural (PXD) To Gain on Massive Permian Presence

The Zacks analyst expects Pioneer Natural to receive incremental cash flows from its rising foothold in the oil-rich Permian Basin. Moreover, its strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility.

DISH (DISH) Banks on Expanding Partner Base for 5G Network

Per the Zacks analyst, DISH's expanding partner base, which includes the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, and VMware for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst.

New Downgrades

Estee Lauder (EL) Hurt by Soft Store & Travel Retail Traffic

Per the Zacks analyst, soft store traffic due to the pandemic-led social distancing has been a worry for Estee Lauder. Also, international travel restrictions have been hurting travel retail business.

Rising Expenses Continue to Hurt DexCom's (DXCM) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, escalating expenses, mainly due to higher selling, general and administrative plus research and development costs, continue to restrict DexCom's margin expansion.

3D Systems' (DDD) Gross Margin Hurt by Unfavorable Sales Mix

Per the Zacks analyst, unfavorable sales mix and increased investment in services, and on-demand manufacturing are likely to continue hurting 3D Systems' gross margin in the near term.

