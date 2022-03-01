Top Research Reports for Tesla, Meta Platforms & Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, March 1, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Tesla have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+26.8% vs. -3.4%). Tesla put up an impressive Q4 show, outpacing both top- and bottom-line expectations. The electric vehicle (EV) leader hit an incredible milestone in Q4, with record deliveries and an all-time high gross margin. Despite the global chip crunch, Tesla’s vehicle deliveries jumped 90% in 2021.



The Zacks analyst believes that increasing deliveries for Models 3 and Y is fueling the company’s revenues. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s ambitious production plans in the country bode well. Robust production of Model 3 and Y from Shanghai gigafactory is a major positive catalyst. Along with high automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also growing thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products.



Meta Platforms shares have declined -18.5% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of -47.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Meta’s fourth-quarter 2021 results suffered from Apple’s iOS changes as well as engagement-related headwinds.

Apple’s iOS changes have made ad targeting difficult, which, in turn, has increased the cost of driving outcomes. Measuring these outcomes has also become difficult. Meta expects these factors to hurt advertising growth in first-quarter and throughout 2022.



Moreover, Meta faced increased competition for people’s time and a shift of engagement within its apps to video platforms like Reels, which show fewer ads than Feed or Stories, currently. Apart from ad-targeting difficulty, Meta’s first-quarter guidance reflects macroeconomic and COVID-related concerns. Cost inflation and supply chain disruptions are expected to impact advertiser budgets.



Shares of Johnson & Johnson have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+3.5% vs. +18.3%). The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company’s Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by its blockbuster drugs, Darzalex and Stelara and contribution from newer drugs, Erleada and Tremfya and its COVID-19 vaccine.

Sales in Consumer unit are improving, withstanding external supply constraints. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in 2022.



Yet, the Medical Devices segment is being hurt by softening of recovery trends in medical and surgical procedures. Headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. Though J&J has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, they continue to remain an overhang on the stock.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Tesla's (TSLA) Models 3 & Y, China EV Growth Aid Prospects



Expanding Customer Base, Steady Investment Aid Spire (SR)

Per the Zacks analyst Spire is gaining from demand from increasing gas utility customer base. Long-term investments will fortify infrastructure enabling it to serve more customer and boosts profits.

Matador Resources (MTDR) Banks On Oil-Rich Permian Acreages

The Zacks analyst believes that Matador Resources' 128,200 net acres in the Permian Basin will generate long-term oil production growth. However, weakness in the company's balance sheet is concerning.

5G Strength, Customer Growth Drive Verizon (VZ) Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Verizon should benefit from the significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum, with more than 95 million people in the country covered by its 5G Ultra Wideband.

Growing Patient Days Aid Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing patient days driven by strong demand will boost Acadia Healthcare's profits. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Segmental Growth Aids Syneos Health (SYNH) Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the robust performances by Syneos Health's Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. Yet, foreign exchange headwinds hampered the top line growth.

Solid Digital Content Portfolio Benefits Discovery (DISCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Discovery is benefiting from an expanding digital content portfolio and strong domestic advertising growth, driven by improved ratings and healthy overall pricing.

PepsiCo's (PEP) Investments in Business Drive the Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, PepsiCo benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities, which aided the top line in Q4.

Nexeo Buyout, Productivity Actions Aid Univar (UNVR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Univar will benefit from significant synergies of the Nexeo Solutions acquisition. Its cost and productivity improvement actions should also lend support to margins.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Gains on Foodservice Demand Recovery

Per the Zacks analyst, Sanderson Farms is gaining on foodservice business revival. Its third-quarter results benefited from rise in demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers.

Diversified Business, Cost Control to Aid CBRE Group (CBRE)

Per the Zacks analyst, CBRE Group will ride high on outsourcing trends, recovery in transaction business and cost-management efforts. Property types and market diversification will boost resiliency.

American Public's (APEI) Lower Contribution From APUS Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, American Public's APUS segment has been suffering from low net course registrations, increased cost and expenses, and persistent volatility in the economy.

Escalating Investment in Headcount Hurt FTI Consulting (FCN)

Per the Zacks analyst, escalating investments in hiring highly-qualified professionals as well as promoting and training individuals, increases costs and exerts pressure on FTI Consulting' bottom line

Supply-Chain Constraints & Rising Costs Hurt Colfax (CFX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Colfax has been facing supply-chain constraints, raw-material inflation, logistics issues and high freight costs, which might continue to affect its margins and profitability.

