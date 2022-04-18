Top Research Reports for Tesla, Broadcom & Comcast

Monday, April 18, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+37.6% vs. -0.4%) on the back of the company's market leading position in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Along with rising deliveries of Model 3, which is the bestselling EV in the world, Model Y is boosting Tesla’s prospects. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s ambitious production plans in the country bode well.



The Zacks analyst believes that robust production of Model 3 and Y from Shanghai gigafactory is a major positive catalyst. In addition to high automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also growing thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. Given the tailwinds, Tesla appears an attractive bet and is poised for stock price appreciation.



Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+29.5% vs. +6.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. The company is benefiting from a diverse customer base, which helped to distribute one billion Wi-Fi 6/6E chips over the past three years. The company is also expected to benefit with the world’s first complete end-to-end chipset solutions for the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.



In the server storage connectivity domain, much of the growth are anticipated to be driven by the continued recovery of enterprise IT spending deployed toward upgrading computer service. A strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.



Comcast shares have declined -11% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s decline of -10.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



However, Comcast is also benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity, improving customer wins and experience.



Media consumption and the work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business due to the recent pandemic. The company’s streaming service Peacock gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), and Infosys Limited (INFY).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Today's Must Read

Tesla (TSLA) Aided by Robust Deliveries Amid High Costs



Broadcom (AVGO) Rides on Strong Demand for Wireless Products



Broadband Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects



Featured Reports

Sanofi (SNY) Boasts a Solid & Expanding Pipeline

The Zacks analyst believes Sanofi's R&D pipeline is strong. It has launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals.

S&P Global (SPGI) Rides on Acquisitions Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst likes S&P Global's buyout strategy to innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise costs.

Digital Transformation, AI Proliferation Aid Infosys (INFY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation.

Intercontinental (ICE) Banks on Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on a number of acquisitions and cost synergies. However, rising expenses weigh on margins.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Gains From Solid Portfolio & Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Keurig Dr Pepper has been witnessing solid demand for its products and higher market share gains. Higher volume/mix has been aiding the company's Packaged Beverages segment.

Hilton (HLT) Banks on Unit Expansion Efforts, RevPAR Dismal

Per the Zacks analyst, Hilton is likely to benefit from its solid development pipeline and hotel conversion opportunities. However, lag in RevPAR from pre-pandemic levels is a concern.

Robust Mask Sales Aid ResMed (RMD) Amid Supply Challenges

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about ResMed's increased masks and other sales across the United States, Canada and Latin-America region. Yet, ongoing component supply issues raise apprehension.

New Upgrades

Continental (CLR) to Benefit From Delaware Asset Acquisition

Per the Zacks analyst, Continental's acquisition of Delaware Basin assets brightens its long-term production outlook as it expects more than 1000 locations in the area.

Williams (WMB) to Benefit from Transco-Related Projects

The Zacks analyst believes that Williams' existing and expansionary projects associated with the massive Transco gas transmission system will boost the company's growth prospects.

High Steel Prices & Demand to Aid Commercial Metals (CMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Commercial Metals will gain from robust finished steel demand stemming from growing construction markets in the United States and Europe as well as higher steel prices.

New Downgrades

Weather Variation & Third Party Failure Ail Clearway (CWEN)

Per the Zacks analyst adverse weather cuts Clearway Energy's (CWEN) generation from renewables and third-party transmission line failure can disrupt planned delivery, thereby lowering profitability.

High Input Costs, Supply Constraints to Hurt Astec (ASTE)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that elevated input costs and manufacturing challenges due to supply chain and logistic disruptions will continue to weigh on Astec's results.

Agency MBS Spread Widening to Hurt AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Per the Zacks Analyst, unfavorable market conditions due to Feds taper moves and widening of Agency MBS spread is expected to hurt AGNC Investment's net book value.

