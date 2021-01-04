Top Research Reports for salesforce, HSBC & Honda Motor

Thursday, December 31, 2020



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of salesforce have increased +36.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +36.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver.



However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.



HSBC shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (-33.7% vs. -14.9%). The company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials over the long term. However, the Zacks analyst believes that these efforts might lead to a rise in costs in the near term, thus, hurting the bottom line to some extent. Moreover, global economic slowdown, low interest rate environment across the globe and weak loan demand will likely hamper revenue growth.



Nevertheless, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability in the quarters ahead.



Shares of Honda Motor have lost -0.5% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive – Foreign industry’s gain of +18.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that fiscal 2021 sales are still expected to decline year over year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may limit its near-term cash flows. Frequent recalls and elevated leverage of the firm also play spoilsports.



However, focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. The firm’s strategic collaborations with companies like General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand the business and bolster prospects.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX).



Kinder Morgan (KMI) Pinning Hopes on PHP Project, Debt High

The Zacks analyst believes Kinder Morgan will generate fee-based revenues from the proposed Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project.

Strong Trading Volumes, Balance Sheet Aid MarketAxess (MKTX)

Per the Zacks analyst, expanding international business and a diversified suite of trading products has led to high trading volumes driving revenues.

Insulet (PODD) Rides on Solid Uptake of Omnipod in Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the solid uptake of Insulet's Omnipod system, both in the United States and the international markets.

Brinker (EAT) Banks on Expansion, Soft Comps at Chili's Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Brinker's expansion plans and its sales building efforts bode well. However, dismal comps at Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants remains a concern.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Benefit from Strong Skincare Category

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on skincare and hair amid higher at-home grooming is likely to keep aiding Ulta Beauty. In the third quarter, the skincare category saw positive comparable sales growth.

Macy's (M) Digital Business & Polaris Strategy Show Strength

Per Zacks analyst, Macy's digital business has been robust, with digital sales up 27% in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Also, its Polaris Strategy to adapt better to the new retail ecosystem bodes well.

Solid End Markets & Buyouts to Aid Cintas (CTAS) Amid Pandemic

Per a Zacks analyst, Cintas (CTAS) is poised to gain from strengthening healthcare and hygiene businesses as well as from acquisitions in the quarters ahead.

Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Lead Drug, Ayvakit Aids Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Blueprint Medicines' Ayvakit which is approved for treating a rare form of cancer is off to a solid start. The company's efforts to expand the drug's label also holds promise.

Republic Services (RSG) Rides on Operational Efficiency Move

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Republic Services' operational efficiency move to shift to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and convert rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders.

Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Benefits From Robust Laboratory Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Mettler-Toledo is riding on solid demand across pharmaceutical and life science markets which is driving growth in its laboratory segment.

Coronavirus-Led Lockdown Hurts Sabre's (SABR) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Sabre's near-term prospects look gloomy as the coronavirus crisis is hurting the travel industry, thus affecting its travel bookings, financial condition and operating results.

Aging Facilities, Cyber Security Fear Hurt NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising risks of unplanned outages due to old facilities can interrupt NRG Energy's operations. Also, cyber security threats along with political and economic risks might hurt.

Bayer (BAYRY) Faces Generic Competition for Key Drugs

Per the Zacks analyst, pipeline setbacks, weak global economy outlook and generic competition remain headwinds for Bayer.

