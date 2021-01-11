Top Research Reports for Roche, BlackRock & Square

Monday, January 11, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche (RHHBY), BlackRock (BLK) and Square (SQ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Roche shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+3.6% vs. +4%). The Zacks analyst believes that label expansion of Tecentriq into additional indications should drive sales. Roche’s recent efforts to diversify its portfolio should reap benefits. Strategic acquisitions should strengthen the pipeline.

Roche’s performance in 2020 was pretty ho-hum due to the COVID-19 adversity and competition from biosimilars. While sales in the first quarter were strong, the metric declined in the second quarter and again stabilized somewhat in the third.

Although growth in Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Hemlibra maintained momentum, COVID-19 disruptions and biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin weighed on the solid performances. Nevertheless, the Diagnostics division was boosted by the launch of diagnostic products for COVID-19 and should maintain this uptrend.

Shares of BlackRock have gained +36.9% in the last six months against the Zacks Investment Management industry’s gain of +27.7% on the back of expanding footprint and market share.

Its initiatives to restructure the equity business along with its inorganic growth efforts will likely keep supporting top-line growth. Further, solid assets under management (AUM) balance are expected to continue to aid revenue growth despite the ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Given a solid liquidity position, BlackRock’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, persistently increasing expenses (owing to higher administration costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line. Also, the company’s high dependence on overseas revenues makes us apprehensive.

Square shares have gained +30.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s rise of +13.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base.

Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds.

Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Infosys (INFY), Sinopec (SNP) and Moody's (MCO).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

New Drugs Propel Roche (RHHBY) Amid Biosimilar Competition

Buyouts, Assets Balance Aid BlackRock (BLK), High Costs Ails

Square (SQ) Banks on Solid Cash App Adoption, Bitcoin Growth

Featured Reports

Digital Transformation, AI Proliferation Aid Infosys (INFY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and automation.

Sinopec (SNP) Banks on Oil & Gas Discoveries in Tarim Basin

The Zacks analyst agrees that oil and gas discoveries in Tarim and Sichuan basins brighten Sinopec's production outlook.

Revenue Mix, Acquisitions Aid Moody's (MCO) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Moody's diverse revenue mix, low-risk product portfolio, and acquisition initiatives will aid growth.

Expanding Partner Base & Device Portfolio Aids Philips (PHG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Philips is benefiting from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, computed tomography, and portable ultrasound systems is the key catalyst.

E-Commerce Efforts Aids Carvana (CVNA) Amid Surging Expenses

While Carvana's end-to-end online platform is transforming the shopping experience and driving the firm, surging capital and operating expenses is denting near-term profits, per the Zacks analyst.

Medical-Surgical Unit Aids McKesson (MCK), Competition Rife

McKesson has been riding on growth in the Medical-Surgical Solutions segment. However, the Zacks analyst is pessimistic about cutthroat competition in the MedTech space.

Solid Asia Operation Aid Manulife (MFC), High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on strong Asian business as well as the expansion of Wealth and Asset Management business. However, an increase in expenses weighing on margin concerns.

New Upgrades

HDPE Project, A. Schulman Buyout Aid LyondellBasell (LYB)

According to the Zacks analyst, LyondellBasell will benefit from synergies of the A. Schulman buyout and higher capacity driven by the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project.

Buyouts, Omni-Channel Efforts to Aid Simon Property (SPG)

Per the Zacks analyst, premium retail assets addition, efforts to support omnichannel retailing, and solid balance-sheet strength will aid Simon Property sail through retail real estate market blues.

Hain Celestial's (HAIN) Transformation Efforts Bode Well

Per the Zacks analyst, Hain Celestial is gaining from its transformation strategy. The strategy aims at simplifying portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity, and improving cash flow.

New Downgrades

Dull International Retail Sales Ails Walgreens Boots (WBA)

The Zacks analyst is worried about the continued dull performance by Walgreens Boots' Retail Pharmacy International arm.

TELUS (TU) Remains Plagued by Margin Woes on Lower Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, demand for TELUS' legacy voice and data services has reduced drastically with customers switching to low-priced alternatives amid coronavirus-induced adversities.

Investment Portfolio Risk, High Cost Hurt ProAssurance (PRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, the declining investment portfolio affecting the topline continues to be a risk. Increasing expenses due to policy buyouts, underwriting, and operating expenses remain a concern.

