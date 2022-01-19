Top Research Reports for Roche, Anthem & Infosys

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG ( RHHBY ), Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ), and Infosys Limited ( INFY ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Roche have modestly underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+12.8% vs. +17.5%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra helps Roche counter biosimilar competition for several of its legacy drugs. Approval of new drugs is another major positive.

Roche’s Diagnostics segment’s is likely to continue exhibiting strong performance on the back of new launches in the year ahead. The division is poised to benefit from strong demand for COVID-19 tests as well as other diagnostics platforms. RHHBY performance in the year has been encouraging, with the core pharmaceuticals business showing signs of recovery.

Anthem shares have gained +15.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Health Maintenance Organization industry’s gain of +9.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strategic buyouts and collaborations, an improving top line as well as an expanded product portfolio is likely to drive Anthem’s long-term growth.

Acquisitions and collaborations have enabled ANTM boost its Medicare Advantage growth and also strengthened its business portfolio. Momentum in Medicare and Medicaid businesses, coupled with contract wins are expected to drive Anthem’s membership. Escalating costs and a weak balance sheet, however, continue to weigh on its margins and impact financial flexibility.

Shares of Infosys have gained +6.5% in the last three months against the Zacks IT Services industry’s loss of -16.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Infosys has been benefiting significantly from large deal wins as well as momentum in digital services.

INFY’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things, cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Steadily rising anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain parts of the world, higher subcontractor costs and Infosys’ compensation revision have been weighing on margins, though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ( MUFG ), Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NSC ) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Capital Management Aid Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Mitsubishi UFJ's prudent capital management and business upgradation plans are encouraging. Yet, a persistent rise in costs on salaries and employee benefits is worrisome.

Dividends Save Norfolk Southern (NSC), Fuel Cost Woes Sting

The Zacks analyst appreciates the company's efforts to pay out dividends even in the current challenging times. However, high fuel costs are hurting the bottom line.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle's consistent strength in digital sales and positive customer reception to new menu items bode well.

Phillips 66 (PSX) to Gain From Higher Distillate Fuel Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Phillips 66 is well-poised to gain from higher distillate fuel demand amid changes in the marine fuel sulfur limits.

Strength in Managed Payments Offerings Benefits eBay (EBAY)

Per the Zacks analyst, eBay is witnessing solid momentum among sellers on the back of its robust managed payments offerings.

Electronic Arts (EA) Benefits From Solid Gaming Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Electronic Arts' top-line benefits from a burgeoning user base on the back of a sturdy gaming portfolio.

ONETractor Initiative to Drive Tractor Supply's (TSCO) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Tractor Supply's investments in the ONETractor initiative, which is focused on integrating physical and digital operations, should aid top-line growth in the long run.

Hologic (HOLX) Thrives on Strength in GYN Surgical Business

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about robust growth in Hologic's GYN Surgical arm in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Lumen (LUMN) Gains on Strategic Efforts & Wide Customer Base

Per the Zacks analyst, Lumen's strategic efforts to transform business operations through product evolution, network infrastructure expansion, and digitizing of customer interactions bodes well.

Mohawk (MHK) to Gain from Expansion & Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Mohawk's endeavor to explore numerous investment options for expansion and acquisitions to broaden its geographic presence and product portfolio is encouraging.

Stiff Rivalry for Ayvakit Weighs on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Blueprint Medicines is highly dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues which is a concern. Stiff competition for cancer drug, Ayvakit also remains a headwind.

Weather Variation & Third Party Failure Ail Clearway (CWEN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Clearway Energy's (CWEN) power production from renewable assets gets impacted due to adverse weather conditions. Third-party transmission line failure can hurt operation.

Allegiant (ALGT) Hurt by High Costs & Weak Air-Travel Demand

The Zacks analyst is concerned about Allegiant's rising fuel expenses and costs on salary and benefits as coronavirus-led softness in passenger demand continues to weigh on the company's operations.

