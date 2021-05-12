Top Research Reports for QUALCOMM, Applied Materials & General Motors

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including QUALCOMM (QCOM), Applied Materials (AMAT), and General Motors (GM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of QUALCOMM have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry in the last one-year period (+64.5% vs. +56.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the chip maker is benefiting from robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues.

With more than 700 5G designs, Qualcomm is well positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. Meanwhile, the company is focused on retaining its leadership in the market with innovative product launches. However, aggressive competition from low-cost chip manufacturers is a concern. Also, it is susceptible to risks arising from weaker handset shipments, especially in China.

Applied Materials shares have gained +62% over the last six months against the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s gain of +51.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services.

Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Also, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.

Shares of General Motors have gained +2.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry’s loss of -19.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that General Motors' hot-selling brands like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches are expected to boost the firm’s prospects.

The company’s Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. Notably, the firm aims to spend more than $27 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles. However, high product launch costs, R&D expenses and global chip shortage are anticipated to weigh on the firm’s 2021 operating income.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group (SONY), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC).

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on Solid 5G Traction & Patent Licenses

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Foundry & Logic Spending

General Motors (GM) to Bank on EV Prowess Amid Chip Crunch

Sony (SONY) Rides on Game and Financial Units Amid Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Sony is likely to benefit from an increase in sales in the Game & Network Services and Financial Services segments despite challenges in the Pictures unit due to the pandemic.

Packaged Beverages & Coffee Units Drive Keurig's (KDP) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Keurig Dr Pepper's top line continues to gain from solid demand for coffee and packaged beverages.

Marathon (MPC) to Gain from Speedway Sale Amid Weak Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon Petroleum's sale of Speedway business will bring in much-needed cash but is worried over the coronavirus-induced oil products demand destruction.

Diversified Business, Cost Control to Aid CBRE Group (CBRE)

Per the Zacks analyst, CBRE Group will ride high on outsourcing trends, recovery in transaction business, and cost-management efforts.

Robust Segmental Growth, Key Surgical Buyout Aid STERIS (STE)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about STERIS' strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services.

Low Operating Costs Boost Wabtec (WAB), Tepid Sales Bother

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the low operating expenses at Wabtec. However, coronavirus-led disruptions are hurting its sales.

Molson Coors' (TAP) Revitalization Plan to Boost Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Molson Coors is on track with its revitalization plan focused on achieving sustainable top-line growth by streamlining operations and reinvesting into its brands.

Higher Prices, Big River Investment Drive U.S. Steel (X)

Per the Zacks analyst, the Big River investment will strengthen U.S. Steel's Flat-Rolled segment and significantly contribute to its margins. Higher steel prices should also drive its profitability. n

Cost Saving Efforts, Product Strength Aid Watts Water (WTS)

Per the Zacks analyst, aggressive cost reduction actions and differentiated product offerings, backed by a robust liquidity position, are likely to drive Watts Water's growth momentum in the long run.

Resistors & MOSFETs Portfolio Strength Benefits Vishay (VSH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Vishay is riding on strength across its resistor and MOSFET offerings which are aiding its presence in the industrial, military, automotive, and medical end-markets.

Cenovus (CVE) Hurt by Lower Throughput at Borger Refinery

The Zacks analyst is concerned since lower throughput at the Wood River and Borger refineries continues to hurt Cenovus' downstream business.

Recent Delay in COVID-19 Vaccine Filing Weighs on Novavax (NVAX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Novavax recently delayed the filing timeline for its coronavirus vaccine which hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market from other companies also remains a woe.

Mirati (MRTX) Faces Steep Competition for KRAS Inhibitors

The Zacks analyst believes that Mirati Therapeutics??? target market is highly competitive. Many other companies have KRAS inhibitor candidates in their pipeline.

