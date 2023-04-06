Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo & Bank of America

Thursday, April 6, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 15 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past six months (+23.4% vs. +22.4%). The company’s robust surprise trend, which continued in fiscal Q2 2023, bodes well. Procter & Gamble posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines for the second consecutive quarter.



The company’s organic sales improved, driven by robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments. Improved productivity amid cost headwinds has also aided the results. Driven by the company’s progress against its plans, management has raised its sales view for fiscal 2023.



However, Procter & Gamble has been witnessing commodity cost inflation, increases in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts that have hurt margins. Also, the company retained its drab earnings view for fiscal 2023 due to persistence of inflation, higher freight and currency woes.



PepsiCo’s shares have gained +9.3% over the past year against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +11.2%. The company marked the 18th straight quarter of positive revenue surprises and its fourth consecutive earnings beat. The company benefits from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses.



It expects to benefit by delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands. It outlined its view for 2023. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in the fourth quarter driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.



Shares of Bank of America have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (-28.1% vs. -17.5%). The company’s over-dependence on trading revenues for fee income is concerning. The volatile nature of the capital markets will adversely impact non-interest income performance.



A tough operating backdrop will lead to increase in provisions, with we projecting a substantial jump in the metric this year. However, higher interest rates and decent loan demand are expected to keep aiding the company’s net interest income (NII).



Likewise, the company’s net interest yield will continue expanding in the near-term. Also, opening of new financial centers, enhancement in digital capabilities and prudent cost management efforts are expected to keep aiding its financials.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Medtronic plc (MDT) and Blackstone Inc. (BX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

P&G's (PG) Productivity & Cost Savings Plan to Aid Margins



PepsiCo's (PEP) Business Investments to Bolster Performance



Rate Hikes Aid Bank of America (BAC) Amid Market Volatility



Featured Reports

Verizon (VZ) Rides on 5G Rollout, Solid Wireless Traction

Per the Zacks analyst, Verizon is likely to benefit from solid 5G adoption and wireless broadband momentum, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and continued network upgrades.

Medtronic (MDT) Gains in Market Share, MedSurg Growth Robust

The Zacks analyst is impressed that despite the macro-economic issues, Medtronic is reporting market share gains across its core businesses lines. MedSurg global expansion remains strong.

Fund-Raising Ability Aids Blackstone (BX), High Costs Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackstone's solid fund rising capability and asset inflows will likely aid profitability. However, mounting expenses and low dividend sustainability are major headwinds.

Activision (ATVI) Banks on Franchise Strength, User Addition

Per the Zacks Research analyst, expanding user base driven by strength in popular gaming franchises is aiding Activision's top-line amid rising competition.

End-Market Demand Aids Emerson (EMR) Amid Supply Chain Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy demand across most end-markets should drive Emerson's (EMR) growth. However, persistent supply chain disruptions raise concerns for the company.

Investments, Customer Growth Aid Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Essential Utilities' (WTRG) $3.3 billion investment to fortify it water and natural gas infrastructure and demand from expanding customer base are going to boost its performance

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Dependence on PAH Drugs A Concern

United Therapeutics is a leader in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and markets four drugs. However, the company's overdependence on PAH concerns the Zacks Analyst.

New Upgrades

Acquisitions and Expansion Moves Aid Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisitions will expand the company's product portfolio and shipping capabilities. Expansion actions should also add to its capacity and boost profitability.

Solid Demand for Cloud Solutions Likely to Aid Splunk (SPLK)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Splunk is likely to benefit from healthy customer engagement driven by its approach of continuous innovation, improved resilience and higher adoption of its cloud solutions.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Continues to Gain From E&S lines market

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinsale is set to grow on solid excess and surplus lines (E&S) market due to improved margins and lower loss ratios. This has led to strong underwriting results.

New Downgrades

SM Energy (SM) to Incur Potential Losses Through Hedging

Despite a strong hedging position, SM Energy is likely to incur massive hedging losses due to high commodity prices. This can affect its future cash flow generation, concerning the Zacks analyst.

Pricing Pressure Impacts Stericycle's (SRCL) Bottom Line

Per the Zacks Analyst, consistent reduction in price and the inability to increase prices can significantly reduce the Stericycle's earnings.

